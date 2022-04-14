KGF 2 makers to offer more NFTs, launch digital assets for new film ventures

Makers of the multi-lingual movie KGF 2, touted as the next blockbuster to come out of the South India, is making waves in the digital space besides raking it in at the box-office.

Hombale Films, the production house behind KGF2, last week launched KGFverse, where fans of the film franchise can explore the world of the movie’s characters in the metaverse, an online 3D universe billed as the new incarnation of the Internet.

Fans can gain access to KGFverse using digital tokens named after El Dorado, a mythical city of gold. The KGF franchise is set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Field in Karnataka.

The movie production house has launched 15,000 El Dorado digital tokens, out of which 500 were snapped up within 15 minutes.

"In all, we have sold 2,000 tokens so far and our technology partners have told us that this is the highest number of tokens sold in India,” Chaluve Gowda, partner and co-founder of Hombale Films, told Moneycontrol.

"With these tokens, people can enter the KGFverse and then they can have access to land sales and costumes used in the movie, among others,” he added.

Games and more

The first and second phases of the launch of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) -- a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger -- will allow fans to experience the world of characters from the movie.

KGF2 stars Yash as the main character Rocky bhai and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Adheera, and releases on Friday, April 14. It is already being spoken of as the next smash hit to come out of South India after RRR and Pushpa: The Rise.

The makers have plans to add games in KGFverse.

"The games will be in line with what's there in the movie. There will be a Rocky bhai army, Adheera army," Gowda said.

Calling the launch of digital tokens a value addition in the promotion of KGF 2, the producer said Hombale Films will introduce NFTs for all its upcoming ventures.

Online ticketing and entertainment platform BookMyShow, the marketing partner of KGFverse in India, said it will work with multiple studios and production houses to promote digital collectibles.

A strategic tool

While KGF 2 makers are still assessing what impact the NFT launches will have on spreading awareness of the film, Savita Raj Hiremath producer of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund, said NFTs of the movie helped it stand out and create buzz among filmgoers.

"It turned out to be a strategic tool for the film's promotion and certainly intrigued more people to watch the film, resulting in its box-office success and also parallelly helping in increasing the life of the film’s display in movie theaters. I believe that there is both a tremendous fan base and economic potential of film NFTs, said Hiremath, founder of Superstar Xchange, an NFT platform.

Last month, Hiremath, along with Tezos India, a blockchain adoption, launched two NFTs of Jhund, each worth $2,824.26.

"The success of the Jhund NFT project is a testament to the fact that NFTs have a huge adoptability potential in the film and entertainment space,” said Om Malviya, president of Tezos India.

Potential $1 billion market

According to Rahat Beri , co-founder of, Acryptoverse, a marketing firm for crypto and blockchain projects, the NFT marketplace for cinema and sports in India has the potential to cross $1 billion.

"Movie NFTs are sure to disrupt the movie-making industry by granting the audience the ability to not only enjoy their favourite content but also empower the new breed of actors, writers, and directors with access to funds from the same movie aficionado community and bring their movie ideas to life," Beri said.

Arijit Mukherjee, co-founder of Yunometa, an NFT marketplace, shared the instance of British actor Anthony Hopkins's film called Zero Contact, which first released on an NFT feature film viewing and distribution platform called Fly Away last year.

American writer-director Trevor Hawkins last year sold his film, titled Lotawana, as an NFT. The same year, Kevin Smith sold his horror-comedy anthology called KillRoy Was Here by making the movie available through 5,555 NFTs.

Back home, the digital collectibles of Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 launched by NFT marketplace Social Swag, saw sales worth Rs 10 lakh within an hour of the NFT drop that included cricket memorabilia, video moments, digital avatars, and unseen posters and images. The film released in theatres on December 24 last year.

"This will become an evolution of a prized DVD collection, a poster of your favourite movie or a ticket stub from a memorable night at the cinema. From a business perspective, this new consumer behaviour, powered by blockchain and web 3.0, will open the door to entirely new ways of distributing content — new rights, new windows and new revenue streams," said Beri.