Kerala model for gender parity in cinema, with a first-of-its-kind inclusion initiative

Malayalam filmmaker Mini I.G., whose debut feature film, 'Divorce', is part of the women empowerment programme of the Kerala government.

If the people and vaccines succeed in halting the rabid march of coronavirus soon, the fabled Onam celebrations in Kerala - curtailed last year by the pandemic - will mark a turning point in gender parity in Indian cinema this year.

Two feature films helmed by female directors are scheduled for theatrical release in Kerala during Onam in August - both films are funded by the state government in a first-ever inclusion initiative by a government in the global film industry.

Close on the heels of Chinese-origin filmmaker Chloé Zhao becoming the first woman of colour to win an Oscar for Best Director, Malayalam filmmakers Tara Ramanujan and Mini I.G. are ready to enter history books as agents of change in a colossally male-dominated global entertainment industry.

Ramanujan's Nishiddho (Forbidden) and Mini's Divorce - which are readying for release - will become the first feature films to be fully funded under a women empowerment programme of the Kerala government. Headed by the celebrated filmmaker Shaji N. Karun, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), which has produced Nishiddho and Divorce, has already started the selection process for funding two more female-directed films this year, followed by two more later.

"It is a revolutionary decision that can change the narrative and open corners that have always been closed for women," says Mini, who explores the personal and emotional struggles of six women in Divorce. "The initiative will give opportunities to under-represented women. All governments must start this programme to open the field for all, not just minorities, to express creativity," says Ramanujan, who examines the lives of Kerala's migrant workers - the state is one of the largest sources of migrant labour to the Middle East - in Nishiddho.

Both Nishiddho and Divorce are debut feature films, a fact that exposes the extremely difficult journey of women filmmakers to break the glass ceiling. "The presence of women in the creative side of cinema is comparatively nil in the film industry. Their views and vision are missing," says Karun, known for films like Piravi and Vanaprastham.

Pushback time

The Kerala government's inclusion initiative is a pushback against the patriarchy in Malayalam cinema - an unenviable reputation of an otherwise progressive state - highlighted by a reckless response from the industry to the sexual assault of a Malayalam actor in which mega star Dileep is one of the accused.

"There is an immediate connection between violence against women and lack of opportunities," says French producer Sandrine Brauer, co-founder of Paris-based Collective 50/50 of film and television professionals worldwide that promotes gender equality in the audio-visual industry. "Any action by the state for equal opportunities is welcome," adds Brauer, who co-produced Manto directed by Nandita Das, which premiered at the Cannes festival in 2018.

The KSFDC funding for female-directed films derives from the budgetary allocation under the Kerala government's women empowerment programme. Each KSFDC-produced film directed by a woman is eligible for Rs 1.5 crore besides support for marketing and entering major film festivals. Nishiddho and Divorce have already been submitted for selection in festivals at Cannes and Locarno.

When KSFDC invited scripts from female directors before the pandemic, it received over 60 entries. "For us every person who came with a script, we respected their journey," says Fowzia Fathima, who was part of the five-member selection panel. "It was also a process of mentoring. The idea itself is encouraging for so many to take up filmmaking," adds Fathima, co-founder of Indian Women Cinematographers Collective, whose debut film as a cinematographer was Mitr, My Friend directed by Revathi, the first Indian film to have an all-women technical crew. "When you see a grant, you see a possibility. It is very motivating."

The initiative by KSFDC also follows the formation of women organisations in cinema like Indian Women Cinematographers Collective, and the Women in Cinema Collective in Kerala founded in 2017 after the sexual assault of a Malayalam film actor. Both bodies have been demanding state support for women working in the film industry.

Skewed against women

According to a 2016 Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media study on women in Indian cinema, India - the world's largest film-producing country - has only 9% female directors, 12% female writers and 15% female producers, less than the global average. Indian films are nearly at the bottom, with only 25% of speaking parts belonging to women.

While Indian films directed by women have dominated representation of India abroad at major festivals in the last decade, the numbers of female directors in the country are alarmingly low.

Tara Ramanujan, director of 'Nishiddho'.

Margarita With a Straw by Shonali Bose, the story of a young woman with cerebral palsy, won the Best Asian Film award at the Toronto festival in 2014. A year later, Parched by Leena Yadav was a Special Presentations entry in Toronto, winning audiences over with its intimate portrayal of sexuality and freedom of rural women. Manto by Nandita Das presented contemporary challenges in freedom of expression in a Partition story, which premiered at Cannes in 2018. Village Rockstars by Rima Das invited global audiences to rural India's fight for gender equality, and Tamil filmmaker and poet Leena Manimekalai's Maadathy, a stinging indictment of caste system, premiered at the Busan film festival in 2019.

In Kerala, too, the number of women directors is limited to a few names like Geetu Mohandas (Liar's Dice, Moothon), Anjali Menon (Kerala Cafe, Bangalore Days) and Vidhu Vincent (Manhole). "The entire system is precipitating men making films. When a woman wants to make a movie, the first notion is something is wrong with this woman. These are feudal and patriarchal issues," says Fathima, an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India.

Karun, who leads the functioning of KSFDC, says the aim of the inclusion initiative is to create an environment in which an artist's benchmark is honesty and integrity irrespective of gender. "The initiative will give recognition to the filmmakers. This is the start of a huge change," he says.

"Without such initiatives, Nishiddho and Divorce would probably have never come to the screen," adds Fathima.

Shot in Ernakulam, Kolkata and on the outskirts of Madurai, Nishiddho tells the story of a bond between a migrant worker from West Bengal and a midwife from Tamil Nadu. "I wrote the script four years ago," says Ramanujan. All three assistant directors of the film, which has Kani Kusruti in a lead role, are women, besides its mostly non-professional actors.

Divorce, which has completed post-production, is about the struggles of six women after the break-up of their marriages. "The film is about how these women from different social, geographical and economic backgrounds go through divorce," says Mini, a graduate in design and direction from the National School of Drama. "It is not judgemental, but about the experience everybody goes through," adds the director, who was forced to postpone shooting after an actor and two crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

The inclusion initiative by Kerala will generate a ground for gender diversity in Indian cinema when the film industry realises that empowering women means creating an atmosphere for male and female directors and crew to work together without discrimination and abuse.