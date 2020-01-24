KBC's Tamil version Kodeeswari, an exclusive quiz show for women, sees 20% growth in viewership

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), for a long time, dominated the prime time slot on Indian television. However, in the last few years, the show’s popularity has dwindled. Experts say it is due to lack of novelty.

It looks like the makers of Kodeeswari, which is the Tamil version of KBC, kept this in mind while deciding to come up with a women-exclusive game show.

Kodeeswari, airing on Colors Tamil, only gets women on the hot seat and saw its first crorepati when differently-abled Kousalya Kharthika from Madurai won earlier this week.

It is either Kousalya’s winning or the new concept of the show that is clicking well with the television audience as the show, since its start on December 23, has seen significant growth in its viewership.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Ravish Kumar, Head - Regional Entertainment Cluster, Viacom18, said, “The slot viewership has doubled and the viewership is up almost 20 percent.”

The launch of Kodeeswari looks like a step in the right direction for Colors Tamil that is a young GEC (General Entertainment Channel) in the Tamil space, which is a huge and mature market.

In 2018, a BARC report highlighted the growth of regional GECs especially those belonging to the four south languages with Tamil and Telugu grabbing a 15 percent share each in the overall viewership for GECs.

Also, GECs in south India account for 61 percent of overall viewership, followed by movies at 17 percent, according to BARC data during December 4, 2018 to December 4, 2019.

In terms of TV penetration, the five states in south India are higher at 95 percent in comparison to the national average of 66 percent, according to ‘What India Watched report 2018’.

The report also points out that viewers in the four south language markets have the highest engagement with GEC content, upwards of two and a half hours a day. Time spent watching Tamil GECs is as much as over three minutes which was the highest, according to the report.

The consumption growth in in southern languages especially Tamil is keeping advertiser interest also upbeat.

For Kodeeswari, as many as seven sponsors came on board. Colgate is the presenting sponsor and Nippon Paint, ArunExcello, and RIN are the Powered by sponsors.

The channel has got on board Kotak Mahindra Bank as the Banking Partner, and Tamil Matrimony App and Helo App are Special Partners.

Advertisers have also shown interest for the digital property of the show with VOOT roping in Medlife as the Online Pharmacy Partner and Nippon Paint as the Co- Powered By sponsor.

On the advertising front for GEC channels, three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Kannada recorded 49 percent of total ad volumes in the genre in 2018. Hence, it doesn’t come as a surprise that a property like Kodeeswari is seeing advertiser interest.

Along with these metrics, the bigger metric for the channel is whether Kodeeswari is starting a conversation and influencing lives.

“We didn’t want Kodeeswari to be another quiz show with a celebrity host. We have done it before in Kannada and Marathi. This time we wanted to help women realize their dreams,” said Kumar.

The idea to start something like Kodeeswari came to the makers through their observations while auditioning for shows.