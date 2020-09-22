Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 to air from September 28 sans audience poll lifeline

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), the popular quiz show, is set to be back on the screens from September 28 as its 12th season goes on air. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, much will change vis-à-vis the format of the show – the most striking of those being the absence of the show’s lifeline ‘audience poll’.

For the first time in the history of KBC, which has been on air for the past 20 years, the quiz show hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will not have in-studio audience and consequently, no audience poll.

Instead, the Sony TV show will have a ‘Video-A-Friend’ lifeline. The other three lifelines -- 50:50, Ask The Expert, and Flip The Question – will remain as is. The Audience Poll had to scrapped in keeping with the government-mandated health and safety protocols.

That apart, the number of fastest finger first contestants -- who compete to be on the hot seat -- has also been reduced from 10 to eight this year. To follow social distancing norms mandated by the government to minimise COVID-19 spread, the KBC set has been “re-engineered” too.

KBC 12 will additionally feature a ‘KBC Play Along’ contest, wherein the audience will be able to participate and answer questions posed to the hot seat contestants.

In view of the novel coronavirus pandemic situation in the country, the selection of KBC contestants was done completely virtually this year, right from registrations to auditions.