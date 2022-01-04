Katrina Kaif flaunts mangalsutra, offers glimpse of new home. See pics

Katrina Kaif put up photos on Instagram, flaunting her mangalsutra.

Fresh from her wedding with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday shared a photo on Instagram, flaunting her mangalsutra.

The British-Indian actor also gave her followers a glimpse of her new home when she wished them a 'Merry Christmas' with a photo of her hugging husband and fellow actor Vicky Kaushal.

The couple had gotten married in an intimate but lavish ceremony in Rajasthan, and later shared photos of the wedding on social media with the caption: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together (sic).”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has signed a film with director Sriram Raghavan and will star with actor Vijay Sethupathi. Titled ‘Merry Christmas’, the film will see Sethupathi and Kaif collaborating for the first time. Kaif had on Christmas, shared a group photo of the two actors, Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray on Instagram.

"New Beginnings. Back on set with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, he is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him," the actor wrote on Instagram.

The film went on floors last week with the first schedule being extensively shot in Mumbai.