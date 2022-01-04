MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Katrina Kaif flaunts mangalsutra, offers glimpse of new home. See pics

Katrina Kaif also gave her followers a glimpse of her new home when she wished them a 'Merry Christmas' with a photo of her hugging husband and fellow actor Vicky Kaushal.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
Katrina Kaif put up photos on Instagram, flaunting her mangalsutra.

Katrina Kaif put up photos on Instagram, flaunting her mangalsutra.


Fresh from her wedding with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday shared a photo on Instagram, flaunting her mangalsutra.


The British-Indian actor also gave her followers a glimpse of her new home when she wished them a 'Merry Christmas' with a photo of her hugging husband and fellow actor Vicky Kaushal.


Close

The couple had gotten married in an intimate but lavish ceremony in Rajasthan, and later shared photos of the wedding on social media with the caption: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together (sic).”

Read more: OTT platform offers Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Rs 100 crore to get exclusive access to their wedding footage

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has signed a film with director Sriram Raghavan and will star with actor Vijay Sethupathi. Titled ‘Merry Christmas’, the film will see Sethupathi and Kaif collaborating for the first time. Kaif had on Christmas, shared a group photo of the two actors, Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray on Instagram.

"New Beginnings. Back on set with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, he is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Read more: After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding, Deepika Padukone unarchives her wedding pics on Instagram

The film went on floors last week with the first schedule being extensively shot in Mumbai.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Katrina Kaif #merry Christmas #Sriram Raghavan #Vicky Kaushal #Vijay Sethupati
first published: Jan 4, 2022 02:39 pm

