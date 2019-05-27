Katrina Kaif aims to get it right with Salman Khan’s Bharat after Zero, Thugs of Hindostan with Shah Rukh, Aamir

Back in 2012-13, Katrina Kaif was at the peak of her career. She had delivered a hat-trick of big successes with each of the three Khans -- Ek Tha Tiger with Salman Khan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Dhoom: 3 with Aamir Khan. These three films turned out to be huge successes.

While Ek Tha Tiger missed Rs 200 crore-mark by just a whisker, Jab Tak Jai Jaan scored a century and Dhoom: 3 came quite close to entering the Rs 300 crore club. In the first two aforementioned films, she had a substantial role to play.

The story could not be repeated though in 2018 when her films with the two of the three Khans ended up bombing commercially. While Thugs of Hindostan still holds the record for having the biggest opening ever for a Bollywood film, Zero failed badly and could not even enter the Rs 100 crore club. Moreover, for an actress of her calibre, it was disheartening to see the duration of her role in Thugs of Hindostan. However, that was compensated to some extent in Zero as she performed well in a relatively shorter part.

Yet, a major success at the box office is what one expects from Kaif. The stage is set for her with Bharat releasing next week. This time, she is paired opposite Salman and the vibes so far around their chemistry have been good. While it is Salman who usually ends up hogging all the limelight in his films, it is a different story altogether when it comes to Kaif. Be it Ek Tha Tiger or Tiger Zinda Hai, Kaif had a part to play. Now in Bharat, she definitely seems to be having a lot more to offer.

What is also noticeable is the fact that Salman has been advocating nothing less than a National Award for the actress with Bharat. Though it seems like a tall claim considering the hardcore 'masala' nature of the film, one waits to see if there is a surprise that awaits the audience. After all, Salman is known to state quite a few things during the promotion of his films, especially when it comes to setting up a high pedestal for his co-stars and the director. Hence, one just hopes that this is a serious statement and not the one made in jest.

Not that Kaif did not have successes in the interim period. Soon after her troika of films with the three Khans in 2012-13, she also delivered a biggie with another major superstar, Hrithik Roshan, in Bang Bang.

However, it is the journey after that which had a few interruptions with Phantom, Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos turning out to be major flops. In fact, it was Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai which came post that which ended up bringing on some kind of respite, otherwise it would have been way too tough a situation for her.

Nonetheless, Bharat appears to be just the kind of film where Kaif should now get it right, considering she also has a very meaty and performance oriented role in the film. It is not just Salman who ages from 20s to 70s in the film, it is also Kaif who goes through this transition alongside her man, which means there would be an altogether different actress that one would get to see on screen.

So far, she is being seen in light hearted moments and some song-and-dance appearances in the film promos. However, going by the track record of director Ali Abbas Zafar, one expects Kaif to throw some sort of surprise for the audiences.

After all, she impressed one and all in the filmmaker's debut directorial affair Mere Brother Ki Dulhan which showed her in an altogether different light. Now that she has been roped in for Bharat, one hopes that her director friend has reserved something truly substantial for her.

After all, neither she, nor her fans would settle down for anything lesser!

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)