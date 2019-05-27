App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Katrina Kaif aims to get it right with Salman Khan’s Bharat after Zero, Thugs of Hindostan with Shah Rukh, Aamir

A major box office success is expected from Katrina Kaif. Stage is set for her film 'Bharat' to release next week.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Whatsapp

Back in 2012-13, Katrina Kaif was at the peak of her career. She had delivered a hat-trick of big successes with each of the three Khans -- Ek Tha Tiger with Salman Khan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Dhoom: 3 with Aamir Khan. These three films turned out to be huge successes.

While Ek Tha Tiger missed Rs 200 crore-mark by just a whisker, Jab Tak Jai Jaan scored a century and Dhoom: 3 came quite close to entering the Rs 300 crore club. In the first two aforementioned films, she had a substantial role to play.

The story could not be repeated though in 2018 when her films with the two of the three Khans ended up bombing commercially. While Thugs of Hindostan still holds the record for having the biggest opening ever for a Bollywood film, Zero failed badly and could not even enter the Rs 100 crore club. Moreover, for an actress of her calibre, it was disheartening to see the duration of her role in Thugs of Hindostan. However, that was compensated to some extent in Zero as she performed well in a relatively shorter part.

Yet, a major success at the box office is what one expects from Kaif. The stage is set for her with Bharat releasing next week. This time, she is paired opposite Salman and the vibes so far around their chemistry have been good. While it is Salman who usually ends up hogging all the limelight in his films, it is a different story altogether when it comes to Kaif. Be it Ek Tha Tiger or Tiger Zinda Hai, Kaif had a part to play. Now in Bharat, she definitely seems to be having a lot more to offer.

related news

What is also noticeable is the fact that Salman has been advocating nothing less than a National Award for the actress with Bharat. Though it seems like a tall claim considering the hardcore 'masala' nature of the film, one waits to see if there is a surprise that awaits the audience. After all, Salman is known to state quite a few things during the promotion of his films, especially when it comes to setting up a high pedestal for his co-stars and the director. Hence, one just hopes that this is a serious statement and not the one made in jest.

Not that Kaif did not have successes in the interim period. Soon after her troika of films with the three Khans in 2012-13, she also delivered a biggie with another major superstar, Hrithik Roshan, in Bang Bang.

However, it is the journey after that which had a few interruptions with Phantom, Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos turning out to be major flops. In fact, it was Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai which came post that which ended up bringing on some kind of respite, otherwise it would have been way too tough a situation for her.

Nonetheless, Bharat appears to be just the kind of film where Kaif should now get it right, considering she also has a very meaty and performance oriented role in the film. It is not just Salman who ages from 20s to 70s in the film, it is also Kaif who goes through this transition alongside her man, which means there would be an altogether different actress that one would get to see on screen.

So far, she is being seen in light hearted moments and some song-and-dance appearances in the film promos. However, going by the track record of director Ali Abbas Zafar, one expects Kaif to throw some sort of surprise for the audiences.

After all, she impressed one and all in the filmmaker's debut directorial affair Mere Brother Ki Dulhan which showed her in an altogether different light. Now that she has been roped in for Bharat, one hopes that her director friend has reserved something truly substantial for her.

After all, neither she, nor her fans would settle down for anything lesser!

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 27, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Bollywood #Entertainment

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Rangoli Chandel alleges that Karan Johar makes people sleep with each ...

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally gets a release date, will hit before ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Is Karan Johar dating international fashion designer Prabal Gurung?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spark romance on their one year dating ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

Europe-Wide Vote Fragments Centre as Far Right, Pro-environment Greens ...

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV Spec Comparis ...

Aladdin Flies High at the Box Office With an Estimated Earning of $105 ...

Lewis Hamilton Wins Monaco Grand Prix in the Spirit of Niki Lauda

A Champion Speaks | 1987 World Cup Win Gave Us Belief to Do Well in Te ...

A Champion Speaks | Ranatunga Recollects Reception at Home After World ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Senior Citizen Axes Wife to Death After Fight Over Dancing With Anothe ...

No Voting Rights, Govt Jobs for 3rd Child: Ramdev’s Solution to Popu ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Record number of women set to enter parliament

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat opening for the Indian ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 27: Manpasand Beverages, NIIT Tech, ...

Uncertainty over volatility index levels have dropped by almost half a ...

FPIs pull out Rs 4,375 crore in May so far

Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad thanks people for 'record-breaking' mandate ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Donald Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor ...

Black money issue: Switzerland steps up process to share information o ...

Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally talks about the making of the film ...

French Open 2019: How Angelique Kerber was ousted by 18-year-old Anast ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

Remembering Ramkinkar Baij, the legendary sculptor who laughed at crit ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.