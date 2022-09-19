English
    Kate Winslet hospitalised for injury while filming in Croatia

    A representative for the Oscar-winning actor indicated that she was expected to recover soon.

    PTI
    September 19, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
    Kate Winslet is shooting for historical drama Lee in Croatia.

    Hollywood star Kate Winslet was hospitalised after she suffered an accident while filming the historical drama Lee in Croatia.

    A representative for the Oscar winner said she is doing well and plans to resume filming this week.

    "Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week," read the statement shared to entertainment website Deadline.

    In the upcoming feature film, Winslet plays Lee Miller, the Vogue cover model-turned-photographer who was a leading figure in chronicling World War II for the iconic magazine.

    Miller brought the world's attention to the atrocities committed in Nazi concentration camps through her photographs.

    llen Kuras, who served as the cinematographer on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, also starring Winslet, is directing the film.

    Lee also stars Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O'Conner.
