'No one thinks of gender minorities when they think of Kashmir': ‘Trans Kashmir’ directors

Trans Kashmir, a documentary feature by Delhi writer-director Surbhi Dewan and Srinagar-based television producer, director and educator SA Hanan, breaks away from the half-hearted, cliché-driven documentation of transpersons' lives, presenting a rare and penetrating view of Kashmiri transgender community.

In telling the individual and collective stories of Reshma, Babloo, Shabnum, Simran, Nissar, and other trans elders, this deeply empathetic and researched documentary is gut-wrenching, educative, humorous, and moving at the same time. Not only does it trace how the Kashmiri transgender community, who enjoyed a rich life and social standing in the Mughal Era, according to Kashmiri poet and historian Zareef Ahmad Zareef, are struggling to make ends meet today, but it also voices the community’s concern for their future generation’s livelihood and sustenance. Faced with neglect from their family members and the state’s apathy, activists like Aijaz Ahmad Bund are their only ray of hope. Edited excerpts from an interview with the directors:

Shabnum in a film still.

The documentary begins with Lal Ded’s quote, was it a deliberate choice? What significance does Ded's work hold for your feature?

Hanan: It was a deliberate choice. The reason for using Lal Ded’s quote was that she is a highly celebrated Kashmiri mystic, who is revered by all communities in the region irrespective of caste, creed, and faith. Her saying locally known as Lal Vaakhs (vaakh roughly translates to mystic poetry) are common utterances in Kashmiri households. Besides spirituality, her vaakhs preach equality for the human race.

How did this idea to document trans lives in Kashmir come to you?

Dewan: I had been eager to do a film in Kashmir for many years. Hanan and I would talk about it often. Both of us were sure that we wanted to engage with a subject that was outside the mainstream narrative about the region. When I learnt about the transgender community from Hanan, it just felt right to pursue it.

Not only was this a completely fresh entry point — no one ever thinks of gender minorities when they think of Kashmir! — but people from within the community had also started speaking up, a legal case had just been filed, and a sort of momentum was building up. It all seemed like it would make for a compelling story.

How sensitised were you regarding the trans, or LGBTQIA+, community at large before making this movie?

Dewan: Even though I was aware of the challenges faced by the transgender community in general, the community in Kashmir presented a completely different level of complexity. Taking a close look at the lives of individuals will always give you a different perspective, more so when you are coming into the environment as a complete outsider. There has been a huge learning curve with this project for me.

Hanan: It was a constant learning process for me, too. Before deciding to make this film, I was aware of many LGBTQIA+ movements running in many parts of the world. I was also aware of the LGBTQIA+ movements picking up in south Asia. A lot was being reported by the media. The transgender struggles transcended geographical and political boundaries. Though I also felt that due to cultural, ethnic, and religious beliefs in this part of the world, particularly in Kashmir, many of the transgender struggles, especially those in the West, might not find resonance here. During the process of making this film, my understanding of their struggle in Kashmir only expanded. From the time I was in school when I had first noticed they were not being treated as equals in society, my resolve to write or do something about it only strengthened. It finally culminated in Trans Kashmir.

Do you feel the social realities of Kashmiri transgender people are different from the other parts of India?

Dewan: Yes, because as professional matchmakers and wedding performers, they have a place, a role in mainstream society. I wouldn’t call it acceptance but there is a certain level of tolerance. Secondly, it is the combination of their gender, regional, and religious identities that makes their social reality quite unique.

Nissar in a film still.

What were the challenges you faced while directing this movie?

Dewan: A lot, from unintended delays to political shifts to a pandemic! There were times when Hanan and I couldn’t talk to each other for weeks due to internet shutdowns and communication blackouts in Kashmir. Initially, access to the community was challenging. We couldn’t have done it without help from Aijaz Ahmad Bund, gender rights activist and founder of Sonzal (which means rainbow in Kashmiri) Welfare Trust.

How many people did you interview and why you chose the ones featured in this documentary?

Dewan: When we started working on the film, in late 2018, there was a lot of apprehension in the community about coming in front of the camera. But three of our five characters were emerging as prominent members of the community; they were speaking up and talking to the media about their issues. We were sure we wanted them to be in the film, but we also wanted to present a wider spectrum of characters, which proved to be a much greater challenge.

Reshma in a film still.

According to you, what can be possible solutions to help Kashmiri transgenders live a dignified life?

Dewan: The community is clear about what they need: education for the youth, livelihood training and employment opportunities for working adults, and welfare assistance for those who are ill or unable to work any longer.

Though the J&K government has recently announced a committee for the welfare of the transgender community of Kashmir, the community has expressed their dissatisfaction because no one from the community was consulted with or included in the committee.

The documentary anticipates its OTT release.