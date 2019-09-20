Kartik Aaryan turns out to be a hot favorite for top brand endorsements this Diwali season

Even though Diwali is still a month away, Kartik Aaryan is turning out to be a hot favorite already. With a number of brands positioning their campaigns in a manner that all roads lead to the biggest festive season of the country, the youngster has been juggling his film and endorsement assignments at a rapid pace.

Other than close to a dozen campaigns of which he is already a face of, Kartik Aaryan is now also endorsing Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Manyavar and Armani Exchange. As is a known fact, Cadbury is known for its 'kuch meetha ho jaaye' campaign, especially during the festive season. Now it could well turn out to be a sweet deal for Kartik, who is aiming to target young consumers with the premium chocolate brand.

Then there is Manyavar, which so far had Virat Kohli as the face of the campaign. With Kartik Aaryan roped in for the elite clothing brand ahead of the festive/wedding season, all roads could well lead to the venue with the actor making heads turn.

Ethnic wear comes quite naturally on Kartik, as seen in his last two big successes, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as well as Luka Chuppi, especially during the climax. Now with Manyavar bringing him on board, rest assured family audiences would be rooting for him in a big way.

As for the urban consumers who love to carry class with them, there is Armani Exchange which has Kartik Aaryan as the face of their campaign in India. The premium brand has been fast spreading its wings in the Indian market and with the kind of popularity that Kartik enjoys in the class segment as well, he has turned out to be just the right choice.

One now waits to see how Armani gifts are exchanged this Diwali season, what with Kartik's promotion of the brand expected to invade the advertisement space in quick time to now.

All said and done, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is not just busier than ever before but is also staying on to be the hot favorite of quite a few key brands, both national and international.