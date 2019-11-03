Kartik Aaryan set to run riot in ‘Pati Patni aur Woh’ all over again — an inside report

The cat is out of the bag. Even as we wait to see what the promo of Pati Patni aur Woh brings for the audience, those who have had a dekko at it promise a fun ride all the way already. While the promo of the film is said to be hilarious to the core, the man who is expectedly rocking the show all over again is Kartik Aaryan.

Not that it is surprising at all as the youngster, who first caught audience’s imagination with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has come a long way from being 'that monologue boy'.

Yes, he did come up with a re-dux of that in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and made quite a few hilarious remarks all over again. However, the first signs of his maturity as an actor were seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which entered the Rs 100 crore club. Later, when he came up with a quintessential love story that appealed to the family audiences -- Luka Chuppi -- there was further reaffirmation as the film crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

As per an inside source who has already seen the trailer, "What Kartik has done in Pati Patni aur Woh is many steps ahead and more than just a few glimpses of that would be seen in the promo. He is going to surprise the audience with his hilarious Chintu Tyagi avatar."

The signs were always there that there was something special in the making when the very name of the character, Chintu Tyagi, was announced. With the right mix of mischief and vulnerability incorporated in the name, the makers sent out a message loud and clear that Kartik Aaryan's character in the film will not really be what it may seem.

This is what is conveyed in the promo as well which demonstrates two sides of Chintu Tyagi. While with his wife (played by Bhumi Pednekar) he is one person, with his girlfriend (played by Ananya Pandey), he is someone else.

As for the original Pati Patni aur Woh, the Sanjeev Kumar-starrer was about this middle-aged officer who is two-timing his wife (played by Vidya Sinha) with his secretary (played by Ranjita) by telling the latter sob stories about his domestic life. While the premise is similar in the newer version of the film as well, the scenes, narrative and the treatment are entirely new age since there are four decades separating the two films. This is something that has ensured in the film and one would get a feel of that in the promo as well.

While Kartik is definitely the highlight of this frothy entertainer, also brace up for glimpses of a couple of chart-busters that would be played in the promo. Rest assured, there is a lot more of these that would be heard as well in days to come, something that would set Pati Patni aur Woh well for a blockbuster musical outing.