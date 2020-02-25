Kartik Aaryan joins Ranbir, Ranveer and Ayushmann in performances which stood out in commercially unsuccessful films

Love Aaj Kal has released and turned out to be a theatrical failure. However, one thing that has stood out in the film is Kartik Aaryan's performance. He is not alone though, when it comes to actors delivering a good performance in a film which has not really caught fancy of the audience.

Let's take a look:

Kartik Aaryan: Love Aaj Kal (expected lifetime collection – Rs 40 crore)

There was a lot riding on the film and Aaryan gave it his all. Following director Imtiaz Ali's vision to the T, the actor had a triple role to play, that of a teenage boy in the early 1990s, the man growing up at the start of the millennium and then a young software engineer in 2020. Bringing different shades to his character, he stood out in his career best act.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Meri Pyaari Bindu (Rs 9.5 crore)

Even though Khurrana has delivered seven successful films in a row now, there was a time just before that, when he suffered heartbreak with Meri Pyaari Bindu. A film really close to his heart, it unfortunately turned out to be a major flop at the box office. As a young man in love, Khurrana showed his sensitive side in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan: Swades (Rs 17 crore)

Today, the film is being considered a classic while Shah Rukh Khan's performance is also looked at as his best ever. However, back then when Swades released, it had turned out to be a huge flop. Not many expected Shah Rukh Khan to be 'dhoti kurta' clad and did not even give the film a chance.

Ranbir Kapoor: Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (Rs 16.5 crore)

In his eventful career, Ranbir Kapoor has seen quite a few highs and lows. One such low was Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, which was a delightful entertainer. The film is remembered till date and Kapoor too made an impression as a young Sikh man. However, for some strange reasons, the film did not do well commercially at all.

Varun Dhawan: October (Rs 45.5 crore)

Though Varun Dhawan largely does commercial cinema. However, intermittently, he also flirts with the likes of Badlapur and October. Though the former is remembered, surprisingly not much is said or heard about the latter. The film showed his vulnerable side as he let go of his heroic act and turned into a common man. The film was ordinary at the box office but Dhawan did well.

Ranveer Singh: Lootera (Rs 29 crore)

Though he was riding high on the success of Band Baaja Baaraat after coming up with a flamboyant act, Ranveer Singh did not hesitate at all when he turned all soft-n-subtle for Lootera. A love story with a classic feel to it, this one saw Ranveer Singh underplay his performance in a very big way.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic. Views are personal)