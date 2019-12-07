Kartik Aaryan continues to be Mr Reliable, gets his career best opening with Pati Patni aur Woh

Joginder Tuteja

Kartik Aaryan is rising up in the popularity charts. His latest release Pati Patni aur Woh made a very good start at the box office raking in Rs 9.1 crore on the release day.

This is quite impressive for the youngster who is fast consolidating his position in the industry as a bonafide star and consistency continues to be the key in his career trajectory.

The film was always expected to open well but the numbers which have come in are better than what most had predicted. It looked like the film would open in the Rs 8 crore range since his last biggie, Luka Chuppi, had collected Rs 8.01 crore on its first day. However, the Mudassar Aziz directed film has gone a step ahead with an upswing of more than a crore.

With this, Kartik has now managed his biggest opening ever since his impressive debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Though there was a brief pause in his career as far as gaining biggies was concerned, things started looking better once Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 released. That film scored Rs 6.8 crore on its first day and went on to become a raging success.

Even though his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety opened a little lesser at Rs 6.42 crore, audiences gave the film a big thumbs up and that resulted in the Luv Ranjan directed affair entering the coveted Rs 100 crore Club.

In fact, his immediate release Luka Chuppi too could have crossed the century mark, but with loads of competition around it, the lifetime collections turned out to be precariously close at Rs 95 crore. Nonetheless, globally, the film still managed to go past the Rs 100 crore mark.

Now, one waits to see where does Pati Patni aur Woh head since the massive opening almost ensures a weekend in the range of Rs 33-35 crore at the very least. Kartik Aaryan's biggest weekend so far is Luka Chuppi [Rs 32.13 crore] and that number should ideally be surpassed quite comfortably by Pati Patni aur Woh.

The youngster, who just turned 29, is turning out to be a reliable star and in the time to come there is a lot more that one would hear about Kartik Aaryan.

Opening day collections of Kartik Aaryan films: