Kartik Aaryan and why the vanity van star is irrelevant

Sanjukta Sharma
Feb 19, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan’s preternatural screen persona — crafted out of bad choices and ego-boosting writers and directors — is a tiresome brand.

Kartik Aaryan in a still from the just-released 'Shehzada'.

There’s a little bit of all the Bollywood Khans in Kartik Aaryan — it’s difficult to pinpoint which one ends where and which begins where and when the cocktail takes on its own potency. Sometimes it has worked, most of the times it hasn’t. In his new film, Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, a generous amount of Govinda-giri gets thrown in, besides a few improvised Salman Khan platitudes, and you have an actor who seems not only desperate for hits, but keen to bypass innovation and originality for quaint, time-and-tested Bollywood tropes.

This is dinosaur mindset in a world that’s changing literally with every good film that comes out at an OTT player or theatres. And let’s be clear, if Indian audiences are coming to theatres to see big-scale movies, they don’t mean David Dhawanesque farce and mistaken identity in family dramas. The Dhawan formula worked at a particular time; it’s a happy twist of pop culture history that it no longer does.

It remains to be seen how Shehzada is received. The film requires heavy-duty love of cheap Bollywood tactics that go back mostly to bad 1980s’ films. Babies separated at birth, master and slave dynamics,  the heal-and-fix-all hero who not only wants to claim his pie in a rich family that he lost out on because of his father, but tries to heal the toxic family equations that ail his birth family. All in all, Shehzada is primitive drivel. The teenager or the 20-something and certainly the 30-something is too saturated with ideas, visuals, and a dizzying diversity of “content” to be engaged with family dramadies mounted on egotistic scales.