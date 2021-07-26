MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to Indian soldiers

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26 in 1999 after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 02:20 PM IST
Indian soldiers aim at their targets during shooting practice in Kargil. (Image: Reuters)

Indian soldiers aim at their targets during shooting practice in Kargil. (Image: Reuters)


India on July 26 is observing the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil war, which was fought in 1999. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26 in 1999 after Indian soldiers had pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their gratitude and pay a heartfelt tribute to the Indian soldiers.

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain #KargilVijayDiwas."

The Toofan actor Farhan Akhtar wrote, “With respect and gratitude to the Indian Army and in remembrance of our brave soldiers and fallen heroes. Your courage, dedication and sacrifice accomplished the impossible. #KargilVijayDiwas.”

Close

Related stories

Abhishek Bachchan thanked the "real heroes" for keeping the country safe.

The junior Bachchan wrote, "A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors.”

The Haseen Dillruba actress Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "The grit and glory! The victory and the void. The courage and compassion. #KargilVijayDiwas2021... For the victory they left us with."

Manoj Joshi, Vishal Dadlani, Mohanlal, Riteish Deshmukh and several other celebrities too paid a tribute to the Indian armed forces.

 





Meanwhile, the trailer of Shershaah was released on July 25, a day ahead of Kargil Divas. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer is a biographical war drama, directed by noted south film director Vishnuvaradhan which narrates the life story of Captain Vikram Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

The film is scheduled to be released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video and is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bollywood #Entertainment #India #Indian Army #Kargil Vijay Divas
first published: Jul 26, 2021 02:20 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.