Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to Indian soldiers

Indian soldiers aim at their targets during shooting practice in Kargil. (Image: Reuters)

India on July 26 is observing the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil war, which was fought in 1999. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26 in 1999 after Indian soldiers had pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their gratitude and pay a heartfelt tribute to the Indian soldiers.



Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain #KargilVijayDiwas

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2021

With respect and gratitude to the Indian Army and in remembrance of our brave soldiers and fallen heroes. Your courage, dedication and sacrifice accomplished the impossible. #KargilVijayDiwas — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 26, 2021



Abhishek Bachchan thanked the "real heroes" for keeping the country safe.



A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors#KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/nIdrXYA7XO

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 26, 2021

The grit and glory !

The victory and the void.

The courage and compassion.#KargilVijayDiwas2021

For the victory they left us with. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 26, 2021



Manoj Joshi, Vishal Dadlani, Mohanlal, Riteish Deshmukh and several other celebrities too paid a tribute to the Indian armed forces.



To my countrymen, I’m the shield. To my enemies, I’m the sword. Salute to all the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our nation. #KargilVijayDiwaspic.twitter.com/eUHLtE5tzV — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) July 26, 2021





Those who celebrate war, have never been in one.

Those who have gone to war, never celebrate it. To the selfless courage of our Soldiers & their families, we bow our heads. May the world realise the futility of war someday & stop demanding such sacrifice.#KargilVijayDiwas — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 26, 2021





On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us not only remember our country’s remarkable victory but also pay homage to the valiant soldiers of our Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in defence of our nation.#KargilVijayDiwaspic.twitter.com/Jb6MZpew5G

— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 26, 2021



Salute to all the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces who laid down their lives flighting for our nation

Jai Hind #KargilVijayDiwas — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the trailer of Shershaah was released on July 25, a day ahead of Kargil Divas. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer is a biographical war drama, directed by noted south film director Vishnuvaradhan which narrates the life story of Captain Vikram Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

The film is scheduled to be released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video and is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.