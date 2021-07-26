Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to Indian soldiers

Indian soldiers aim at their targets during shooting practice in Kargil. (Image: Reuters)
India on July 26 is observing the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil war, which was fought in 1999. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.
The Kargil war was declared over on July 26 in 1999 after Indian soldiers had pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.
Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their gratitude and pay a heartfelt tribute to the Indian soldiers.
Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain #KargilVijayDiwas."
The Toofan actor Farhan Akhtar wrote, “With respect and gratitude to the Indian Army and in remembrance of our brave soldiers and fallen heroes. Your courage, dedication and sacrifice accomplished the impossible. #KargilVijayDiwas.”
Abhishek Bachchan thanked the "real heroes" for keeping the country safe.
The junior Bachchan wrote, "A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors.”
The Haseen Dillruba actress Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "The grit and glory! The victory and the void. The courage and compassion. #KargilVijayDiwas2021... For the victory they left us with."
Manoj Joshi, Vishal Dadlani, Mohanlal, Riteish Deshmukh and several other celebrities too paid a tribute to the Indian armed forces.
Meanwhile, the trailer of Shershaah was released on July 25, a day ahead of Kargil Divas. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer is a biographical war drama, directed by noted south film director Vishnuvaradhan which narrates the life story of Captain Vikram Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.
The film is scheduled to be released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video and is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.