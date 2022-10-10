English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Karan Johar quits Twitter to focus on 'positive energies only'

    Karan Johar tweeted before deleting his account: "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!"

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 10, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
    Karan Johar deleted his account shortly after tweeting this.

    Karan Johar deleted his account shortly after tweeting this.


    Karan Johar -- who has been the subject of many controversies on social media, especially Twitter -- has quit the microblogging site.

    "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" the filmmaker tweeted shortly before deleting the account.

    While fans reacted with surprise, the announcement also reopened the meme factory.

    Here's how Twitter users reacted to Karan Johar's tweet.

    Close

    Related stories




    Despite the goodbye tweet, several Twitter users are skeptical if Karan Johar has really quit Twitter. In a similar announcement, he had earlier tweeted that his flagship chat show Koffee with Karan will not be returning for season 7 only to reveal later that the new season will not be returning on television but would be streamed on on Disney+ Hotstar.

    Read more: 'Koffee with Karan' is coming back for season 7 but...: Karan Johar's twist in new post

    The filmmaker has been facing severe backlash on Twitter after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and after actor Kangana Ranaut spoke up against him. Years after Rajput's suicide, Karan Johar continues to be trolled on the micro-blogging site.

    He is, however, still active on Instagram.

    Read more: Koffee With Karan: What Samantha Ruth Prabhu said about ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

     

     
    Tags: #Karan Johar #Koffee with Karan #Twitter
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 04:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.