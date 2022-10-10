Karan Johar quits Twitter to focus on 'positive energies only'

Karan Johar deleted his account shortly after tweeting this.

Karan Johar -- who has been the subject of many controversies on social media, especially Twitter -- has quit the microblogging site.



Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 10, 2022

"Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" the filmmaker tweeted shortly before deleting the account.

While fans reacted with surprise, the announcement also reopened the meme factory.

Here's how Twitter users reacted to Karan Johar's tweet.



Mein yu Gaya aur yu Aya pic.twitter.com/Dmbx4BzSed

— Potliwalebaba (@Potliwallebaba) October 10, 2022

Despite the goodbye tweet, several Twitter users are skeptical if Karan Johar has really quit Twitter. In a similar announcement, he had earlier tweeted that his flagship chat show Koffee with Karan will not be returning for season 7 only to reveal later that the new season will not be returning on television but would be streamed on on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read more: 'Koffee with Karan' is coming back for season 7 but...: Karan Johar's twist in new post

The filmmaker has been facing severe backlash on Twitter after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and after actor Kangana Ranaut spoke up against him. Years after Rajput's suicide, Karan Johar continues to be trolled on the micro-blogging site.

He is, however, still active on Instagram.

Read more: Koffee With Karan: What Samantha Ruth Prabhu said about ex-husband Naga Chaitanya