Karan Johar launches ‘epic series’ to celebrate India's 75 years of independence

With India entering its 75th years of Independence in 2021, filmmaker Karan Johar has announced an epic series as part of the "Change Within" initiative to celebrate this event. Filmmakers Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan and Mahaveer Jain are also part of this initiative to tell stories of India's freedom.

Happy to announce our first Epic series of #ChangeWithin initiatives to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Friends from the creative fraternity Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan & Mahaveer Jain come together to tell incredible stories of our FREEDOM @narendramodi ji pic.twitter.com/TYK5Hd8BoQ

On his official Twitter account, Johar announced on December 22, "@narendramodi ji."

The official handle of Dinesh Vijan's production house, Maddock Films, tweeted that the team has come together to chronicle stories for "young audiences". Vijan will produce the film along with Sundial Entertainment.

"To celebrate 75 years of Independence, #RajkumarSantoshi, #DineshVijan and #MahaveerJain coming together to tell incredible stories of our freedom for young audiences. "An epic series by #ChangeWithin initiative, produced by #MaddockFilms & #SundialEntertainment. @narendramodi ji," the tweet read.

Earlier on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2020, Karan Johar - along with filmmakers Ekta Kapoor, Aanand L Rai, Sajid Nadiadwala, Rohit Shetty and Dinesh Bijan - launched the Change Within initiative which aimed towards creating inspiring content about the “valor, values and culture” of India.

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had issued a notice to Karan Johar seeking details of the parties he organised in July 2019. Johar was asked to send his response and produce documents or electronic evidence with regards to a video in circulation from an earlier party. Denying the accusation, Johar said that no drugs were used in the party.

"These slanderous and malicious statements, news articles and news clippings have unnecessarily subjected me, my family, and my colleagues, and Dharma Productions, to hatred, contempt and ridicule," he said.

"I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance," the director-producer added.