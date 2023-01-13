Kanye West marries Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in private ceremony: reports

Controversial American rapper Kanye West has married architectural designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, US publications reported quoting sources.

West, 45, was spotted wearing a ring in photographs last week, just days after the ceremony that comes two months after his divorce from businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian was finalized.

Bianca Censori joined West’s Yeezy company in November 2020 and has been working as an architectural designer. She has a Master's degree in building design from Melbourne University in Australia.

Rumours around West’s private life surfaced after he was spotted by paparazzi with a “mystery blonde woman” that turned out to be Censori.

Despite the wedding ceremony, the union isn't legal yet because the couple has not filed for a marriage certificate, DailyMail.com reports.

West, who has legally changed his name to “Ye”, paid tribute to Censori by releasing the track, Censori Overload, last month.

West and his former partner Kardashian were married in 2014 in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy after three years of dating. She filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 which was finalized in November last year. The former couple now share joint custody of their four children: North (9), Saint (7), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3). Kardashian will also get $200,000 per month in child support from West.

Moneycontrol News

