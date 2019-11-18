Kantar to roll out India’s first OTT audience measurement solution

India, which has seen a deluge of over-the-top platforms, will now get its first real-time audience measurement solution, which could come handy for marketing professionals and advertisers.

Kantar, a data insights and consulting company, has partnered with an audience measurement and analytics company VTIONTM to roll out OTT Audience Measurement.

The audience measurement solution will offer comprehensive understanding of audience behaviour, insights for communication planning as well assessment of ROI (return on investment) for media investments across OTT video platforms, OTT audio streaming and podcasting and broadcast radio FM platforms.

Consumers are moving across screens. The explosion in smart phone ownership, availability of affordable data plans and launch of multiple OTT (over the top) based media options, have resulted in consumers increasingly spending time on their phones and seek their entertainment solutions.

OTT platforms are changing consumers’ entertainment and media consumption habits. Hence, it is important that the behaviour of consumers across different media platforms is tracked comprehensively.

Insights on audience profiles, their content and platform preferences will prove helpful to many industry players from brands to content providers.

Manoj Dawane, Founder and CEO of VTIONTM said, “Our proprietary data management framework, which utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms, will enhance consumer understanding and add new layer of intelligence for the industry.”