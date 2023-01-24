 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account restored after two-year ban

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

Ranaut sent a screen-shot of her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam from her Instagram account on Tuesday and said she was ”glad to be back on Twitter”.

Twitter suspended Ranaut’s account in May 2021 for ”repeated violations” of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.

The Twitter account of leading Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been restored two years after she was banned following a tweet urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to subdue one of his political opponents.

Ranaut sent a screen-shot of her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam from her Instagram account on Tuesday and said she was ”glad to be back on Twitter”.

Twitter Inc did not immediately respond to a query from Reuters on the restoration of Ranaut’s account.

Twitter suspended Ranaut’s account in May 2021 for ”repeated violations” of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.