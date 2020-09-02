Kangana Ranaut asks Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, others to take drug test, 'bust rumours' of being cocaine addicts

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has urged leading industry co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh among others to get tested for drugs to 'bust rumours' that they are cocaine addicts. These young men can inspire millions if their blood samples prove them clean, she said in a Twitter post tagging the Prime Minister's Office.



I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

“There are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples,” said Ranaut in her tweet, tagging the Prime Minister’s Office.

While the ‘Queen’ actress mentioned Vicky Kaushik as one of the actors who should get tested, a Times of India report suggested it was Vicky Kaushal she could be referring to.

In a recent interview to a news channel, Ranaut had said the government of India must immediately intervene and put a standard procedure and process in place wherein the actors from the Bollywood industry must be tested for drug consumption, reported Pinkvilla.

She said if actors, who won major awards like the National and Padma Shri, are found to be using drugs, they must return their awards, as per the report published on August 31.

On the same day, movie director Anubhav Sinha tweeted that “anyone who says 90 percent of any industry is on drugs, is on drugs. Even the drugs industry itself will have a much lower percentage.”

Taking a dig at Sinha’s post the actress said, she “specifically mentioned most high profile parties and inner circle of hugely successful stars.”

“I have no doubt that people like you have never been invited to those parties cos these drugs are expensive,” she said, adding that “99 percent superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and I guarantee this.”