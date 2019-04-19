Kalank likely to collect Rs 100 crore in five days but sees a sharp drop on day two

After a record collection in the first quarter with over Rs 1,000 crore, 2019 is adding big numbers to the grand total. The recently-released multi-starrer Kalank has become the highest opener of the year with collections to the tune of Rs 21.60 crore. And, it looks like the film will garner stronger business in the coming days.

According to film trade analyst and editor of Complete Cinema, Atul Mohan, “It has a strong weekend of three days hence I expect over Rs 100 crore in five days.”

And, this would make the film fastest Rs 100 crore grosser this year. The last record was set by Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari that made a century in seven days.

While the achievement of entering the billion club may not be a benchmark for success nowadays, it is important for a film like Kalank to do so as big budgets and stars have not guaranteed success lately.

“Kalank’s success is very important because the stakes are very high. It is the first high-budget movie from Dharma with a budget of Rs 150 crore. Dharma, Fox and Sajid Nadiadwala are co-producing one of the biggest movies it has to work,” said Mohan.

Despite a strong start, the film has dropped higher than expected on day two with a business of Rs 11.45 crore, taking the total to Rs 33.05 crore. Other strong openers this year like Kesari and Gully Boy too saw a decline in the range of 20-32 percent. However, Kalank has dropped by 46.99 percent.

With Avengers Endgame releasing on April 26, Kalank has less time to gather profits. The Hollywood offering has already broken records in the US and Singapore for advance booking. The online bidding for the movie went as high as $500, according to reports.

Its prequel, Avengers Infinity War, gathered Rs 200 crore in India and became the highest Hollywood grosser in the country. It has set the stage for the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The advance booking for the movie is yet to begin in India.

On the international front, Kalank opened well in the overseas markets like North America, UK, Middle East and became the biggest opener in Australia. Its offshore total on day one stood at Rs 5.14 crore.

For Dharma Productions, Kalank’s start is the biggest as the numbers are next only to the 2012 release Agneepath which opened on the Republic Day.

Along with Kalank and Kesari, Simmba opened on a good note as well. If Karan Johar’s next, Student of the Year 2, does a business of Rs 20 crore on the first day it would become fourth film in a row to do so for Dharma.

With a screen count of 4,000 in the domestic market and enough buzz around the film, Kalank managed a favourable response both for pre-sales and the opening day. But, it is crucial for the film to maintain the opening day momentum going forward.