you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kalank aims to be Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala's biggest release, surpass Kick and Simmba

Kalank is being pitched as a big release which has Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala joining hands to present a multi-starrer

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Joginder Tuteja

This is what happens when two top producers join hands to make a true blue multi-starrer. Expectations are huge and one expects their offering to be not just a supremely entertaining flick but also a biggie that would go on to break box office records.

Kalank is being pitched as one such biggie which has Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala joining hands to present a multi-starrer that features the hit 'jodi' of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, along with Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, and Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

For both Johar and Nadiadwala, the film is an ideal set up to score a personal best for the duo. As a producer, Johar recently topped his own record when Simmba went on to score Rs 240 crore at the box office. The Rohit Shetty entertainer scored quite well with Ranveer Singh leading the show and impressing the masses.

This is closely followed by Nadiadwala who played the double role of not just the producer but also the director for Salman Khan's Kick. The film was a major blockbuster having scored Rs 232 crore.

Interestingly, Nadiadwala holds the twin record of being the only producer-director who has achieved such a massive feat and that too with his debut flick. In comparison, Johar's biggest as a producer-director is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Rs 112 crore). However, if one were to account for inflation then Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai would be much bigger.

Meanwhile, as producers, both Johar and Nadiadwala are used to delivering various blockbusters. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a massive success when it went on to score Rs 189 crore at the box office. The much loved film is popular till date, especially due to its songs which stay on to be chartbusters. On the other hand Nadiadwala's love for action entertainers ensured that Baaghi 2 took a smash opening and stays on to be the biggest opener ever for a young star, what with Tiger Shroff's box office pull passing the test with flying colours and the film hitting Rs 166 crore.

In the recent times, Johar has been scoring one century after another and that too across genres. His recent release Kesari — a historic action entertainer — already holds the record for being Akshay Kumar's highest grosser ever from Bollywood. It is expected to go past the Rs 150 crore mark. Raazi, an offbeat film, did more than double the expected business and turned out to be a major solo earner for Alia Bhatt, what with Rs 124 crore been collected. As for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, it was a rather safe bet for her and Varun Dhawan who scored big.

Talking of Dhawan, he has scored big with Nadiadwala as well who has delivered quite a few successful films in the comedy genres.

Judwaa 2 has been the biggest with Rs 139 crore been accumulated at the box office. On the other hand, Housefull has been a hugely successful franchise and is next only to the Golmaal series. With London as its constant base of all the (comic) action, Housefull 2 as well as Housefull 3 are Rs 100 crore club entertainers delivered by Nadiadwala.

While Judwaa 2 was a re-dux version of Nadiadwala's own Judwaa, Johar too came up with a new age version of his father's Agneepath. Along with Hrithik Roshan, he delivered a biggie that went on to score Rs 115 crore at the box office.

However, Kalank is not the first ever instance of Johar and Nadiadwala joining hands. They have done that earlier too with 2 States which was again directed by Abhishek Varman. While the trio returns with the period drama Kalank, leading lady Alia Bhatt stays on to be a common element between the two films. While 2 States managed to score Rs 102 crore at the box office, Kalank is expected to more than double these numbers.

As can be seen, between Johar and Nadiadwala, there are 13 films already that have managed to go past the Rs 100 crore mark. The stage is more or less evenly placed as Johar has seven of these, Nadiadwala has five and there is one film which is shared between the two.

Now, Kalank should only make it one up for both the enterprising producers.

Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala’s highest grossing films:

Simmba: Rs 240 crore
Kick: Rs 232 crore
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Rs 189 crore
Baaghi 2: Rs 166 crore
Kesari: Rs 150 crore (expected)
Judwaa 2: Rs 139 crore
Raazi: Rs 124 crore
Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya: Rs 117 crore
Housefull 2: Rs 116 crore
Agneepath: Rs 115 crore
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Rs 112 crore
Housefull 3: Rs 109 crore

2 States: Rs 102 crore

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 10:21 am

tags #Bollywood #Entertainment #Karan Johar

