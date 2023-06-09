Kajol quits social media, deletes Instagram posts: ‘Facing one of the toughest trials of my life’

Kajol has over 14.4 million Instagram followers.

Actor Kajol has deleted all her Instagram posts and said that she would be taking a break from social media in a surprise announcement. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, she expressed that she is currently “facing one of the toughest trials of her life”.

Her sudden disappearance from Instagram left fans curious and concerned while also sparking speculation whether this is a marketing stunt for an upcoming legal drama she is set to star in.

The highly anticipated Indian legal and political drama series called "The Good Wife" with Kajol in the lead role will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar. It is an adaptation of the popular American series created by Robert King and Michelle King of the same name.

Directed by Suparn Verma, the Indian version, along with Kajol, also features Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait and Aamir Ali among others.

"The Good Wife" will tell the story of a housewife who, after several years of being a dedicated homemaker, decides to re-enter the workforce to support her family when her husband is imprisoned.

The announcement of "The Good Wife" in India was made in July 2022 with principal photography for the series beginning in August the same year.



Taking a break from social media. pic.twitter.com/9utipkryy3 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 9, 2023

After the announcement, worried fans asked the actor if everything was alright and the reason for her decision. Many sceptics dismissed it as a promotional stunt, especially with the use of the word “trial” in her post – indicating it may be for the show.

“I think it's a promotional post about her upcoming web series titled "The Good Wife',” one user wrote.

“She’s playing a lawyer in her upcoming series...I guess it's for that only?” wrote another.

Kajol, 48, has 3.6 million and 14.4 million Twitter and Instagram followers respectively.