Kabir Singh’s successful opening makes South Indian remakes a hit formula for Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is the latest in the list of top five openers in 2019 after commencing its Box Office journey with a Rs 20.21 crore collection. The whopping numbers are a testament to the tenacity of South Indian remakes in Bollywood, a trend that many Hindi filmmakers have been leveraging for long.

A remake of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy, which released in 2017, Kabir Singh follows the footsteps of Simmba, that had a lifetime collection of over Rs 200 crore.

While Bollywood started remaking South Indian films since 1960s, with Dilip Kumar-starrer-Ram Aur Shyam, a remake of Telugu blockbuster Ramudu Bheemudu, being among the first to start the trend, it was the Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini that stimulated more filmmakers to go for South Indian remakes as it went on the become the first Bollywood film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

The next successful remake came in the form of Salman Khan’s Wanted, remake of Telugu film Pokiri, that gathered Rs 83 crore in India. The business done by these films led to many filmmakers attempting the same success formula and time has shown that their effort did not go in vain.

Salman Khan-starrer Ready, that amassed Rs 164 crore, is an import of a 2008 Telugu movie by the same name. Another offering from Khan, Bodyguard, is a remake of a 2010 Malayalam movie by the same name and the film earned Rs 196 crore.

Other films like Baaghi 2, Force, Kick, Rowdy Rathore, Singham, Bhool Bhulaiyaa — all tasted success at the box office.

Trade pundits dub these reboots a safe choice as they are a tried-and-tested formula. Financially, refashioning an existing film is less risky than trying something from ground zero. Film executives, too, find comfort in this regard.

Remakes seem a viable trend for all the sections of the Indian film industry as avenues for remaking a film is higher in India, thanks to the diverse content produced from the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and regional industries.

However, dubbing films in different languages is changing the dynamics of the remake market.

Big-ticket south releases like Baahubali franchise, Kaala, Vivegam, 2.0 have all released in different languages including Hindi.

But it looks like the remake trend will continue as there are a host of Hindi films that have taken inspiration from their south counterparts and these include Kirik Party starring Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandes, remake of 2016 Kaanada film of the same name, Laxmmi Bomb, Hindi remake of Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana starring Akshay Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt will turn producer to remake the Telugu film Prasthanam.