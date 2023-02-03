English
    Tributes for legendary filmmaker K Viswanath: ‘Man of many iconic films’

    K Viswanath, winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award -- India's top cinema honour -- and five National Film Awards, has died aged 92.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
    K Viswanath. (Image credit: Sithara Entertainments)

    Veteran filmmaker K Viswanath has died aged 92 in Hyderabad, leading to an outpouring of tributes on social media. The legendary Telugu director was the winner the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and five National Film Awards.

    Among his best known films are Swathi Muthyam -- India's official entry to the Oscars in 1987 -- SankarabharanamSutradharulu and Swayam Krushi. 

    Actor Kamal Haasan, who starred in Swathi Muthyam, said Viswanath's art will endure beyond his life.

    K Viswanath, veteran filmmaker, dies at 92