Tributes for legendary filmmaker K Viswanath: ‘Man of many iconic films’

K Viswanath. (Image credit: Sithara Entertainments)

Veteran filmmaker K Viswanath has died aged 92 in Hyderabad, leading to an outpouring of tributes on social media. The legendary Telugu director was the winner the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and five National Film Awards.

Among his best known films are Swathi Muthyam -- India's official entry to the Oscars in 1987 -- Sankarabharanam, Sutradharulu and Swayam Krushi.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who starred in Swathi Muthyam, said Viswanath's art will endure beyond his life.

K Viswanath, veteran filmmaker, dies at 92

"He fully understood the transience of life and the immortality of art," Haasan tweeted, describing himself as an "ardent fan" of the iconic filmmaker.

Read More



Salute to a master . pic.twitter.com/zs0ElDYVUM

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 3, 2023

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi said Viswanath's death was a personal loss for him.



Shocked beyond words!

Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z

— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

"Shri K Viswanath's loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian/Telugu Cinema and to me personally," he said. "The man of numerous iconic, timeless film. The legend will live on."

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, described Viswanath as a "mirror to Telugu culture and Indian arts".

"The films under his direction have brought unparalleled respect to the Telugu film industry," Reddy wrote. "He will remain forever in the hearts of Telugu people as an artist."

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 2, 2023



Malayali actor Mammootty said he was privileged to have been directed by Viswanath in the film Swathikiranam

"My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones," he tweeted.

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said Viswanath brought "depth and dignity" to cinema, which earned him global recognition.

Deeply grieved to hear of the demise of renowned film director, Sri K. Viswanath. As a film-maker he brought depth & dignity to the medium earning global recognition for his movies with a message. May his atma attain sadgati! Om shanti! pic.twitter.com/snX4RVsIVJ

— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) February 3, 2023

