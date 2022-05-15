K-drama review: 'Pachinko' is an epic saga of love, loss, longing and resilience

Minha Kim in 'Pachinko'. (Screen grab/Apple TV+ trailer)

How does one share the visceral experience that is this show called Pachinko? I suddenly find myself struggling with words to explain how a story that begins with a father’s love for his daughter becomes this epic room inside your heart where Kim Sunja and her whole family resides, flaws and all. This is a story that crosses four generations and three countries, but there’s not a tear you want to miss nor do you stop counting the moments of sigh-inducing love.

Before the Japanese became a video game mad people, there was Pachinko. It’s a vertical pinball game, played for prizes (and although gambling is illegal in Japan, you can make a deal to exchange the winnings for cash outside the Pachinko Parlour premises). And as all games go, the machines are rigged so that the house always wins.

According to Baek Mozasu, the owner of a thriving Pachinko parlour, it's the Pachinko philosophy. ‘It’s just a question of adjusting the nails...just enough to make the player think they’re winning, but never let them win too much. We want them to come back because there’s hope…’

The characters in the epic saga Pachinko on Apple TV+ are from the book by the same name by a New York-based author and journalist Min Jin Lee. The show tells us the story of love, loss and longing across four generations of Korean immigrants in Japan. If you’ve seen the Academy Award-winning film Minari, you know the resilience of immigrants. They will thrive under the harshest of conditions and become one with the land.

Pachinko has a very different take on immigration. And it will fill you up with such profound sadness, you too will long for your own home. The Maithili film Gamak Ghar that showed up at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2019 (and now plays on MUBI) has a similar theme of generations that grow up in the ‘Village House’ and how memory makes the house a home but in reality, things are falling apart.

This is the story of Kim Sunja, played by three amazing female actors: Yu-na plays the role of the little girl Sunja (so adored by her father who promises to shield her from all the horrors of adult life), the gorgeous Kim Min-ha as a young Sunja, who offers her love to the dashing Koh Hansu (played by Lee Min-Ho), and the award winning Youn Yuh-jung as the elderly Kim Sunja who lives in Japan, but yearns for a home she hasn’t seen in years.

The Welsh word ‘Hiraeth’ describes the relationship of the characters in the show who left Korea for work in Japan. Just like Sunja, these immigrants were poor and lived in squalor - they've lived through the horrors of war and separation from home. Some like Sunja created a home and family, others just faded away, unable to face life’s crises.

Sunja’s grandson Solomon is played by the super talented Jin Ha. Solomon has studied in America, and although he identifies with the Americans, he is fluent in both Japanese and Korean. He knows the history between Korea and Japan, but has never been touched by it. It takes an old granny, Han Geum Ja (played so wonderfully by Park Hae-Jin) who has resisted selling her ¥4000 home to the Japanese even for a billion yen: Don’t stop your granny from crying, ‘Respect her tears. She has earned them.’ This old lady teaches us to ask that most important question about our own history: countries may be occupied and then freed, but do the wounds really heal?

We know how Sunja’s mother begged for rice (which Koreans were not allowed to eat when the Japanese occupied Korea) so she could give Sunja and her new husband a taste of Korea before they left for Japan. That scene is so beautifully shot, you’d think it’s sheer poetry. She’s wearing blue and the bowl in which she’s making that precious rice is black. When the rice comes to a boil, it’s so white and hot, you can almost taste the goodness, and gasp when the steam rises. It is the taste of home for Sunja. Sharing that same bowl of rice years later with Han Geum Ja brings back memories of home for Sunja. How will Solomon understand this?

Had I not read the book, I would have assumed that Solomon’s girlfriend Hana (she’s missing, we only hear her tortured voice on the phone) is more like his conscience than a real person… But I digress.

There are two directors. One knows how to capture masterfully every nuance, every texture in closeups. And the other makes you sigh when he brings alive Korea as well as Japan: in the cove where the girls do laundry, where Sunja makes love in the forest, the fish market bustling with people, the Japanese neighbourhood, the dash that Solomon makes to step out into the rain and dance with abandon… I don’t know where to stop sighing over so much perfection. But the closeups of young Sunja partaking of the rice with her new husband, or the close up of Isak who looks at Sunja with so much love…

Eight episodes of such intense poetry in camerawork is rarely seen. And yet, the opening credits are accompanied by this mad song (and dance) shot at the Pachinko parlour, as if the director duo was teasing us to ‘Live for today’. The whole story is about the past. And while jumps between the past and the present can be annoying, this show manages to make those transitions so smooth that you begin to see the parallels in the situations…

The show takes on a life of its own as a visual feast, and having read the book, I also understand why the show takes liberties with the story. I’m not complaining, I’m in love with the strength in the characters the author has created. I found myself remembering my grandmother who joined India’s struggle for freedom. Indian fiction, too, has many such stories of sacrifice and strength in the face of seemingly endless hardships. Just as the nails in the Pachinko machine need to be adjusted so not everyone wins, you come back again and again to events and characters you wish would turn out to have a happy ending.

History teaches you about winners and losers, the aggressors and the oppressed. But the story of hope lives somewhere between the two.

Yuh-Jung Youn in 'Pachinko' on Apple TV+.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes