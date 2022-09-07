English
    Justin Bieber cancels world tour 'Justice' over health issues

    In June, Justin Bieber had pushed back the North American leg of his "Justice" tour due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles.

    AFP
    September 07, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
    Justin Bieber was scheduled to perform as part of his

    Justin Bieber was scheduled to perform as part of his "Justice" world tour.

    Justin Bieber said Tuesday he is once again taking a break from touring, months after revealing he'd been diagnosed with a syndrome that caused him partial facial paralysis.

    In June the 28-year-old megastar had pushed back the North American leg of his "Justice" tour due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles.

    Bieber recently went back on the road, performing six live shows in Europe as well as the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil this weekend.

    But he said Tuesday his return to the stage had been premature.

    "This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now," Bieber said.

    "So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being," the "Peaches" singer continued.

    "I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world."

    Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can inflame and paralyze the facial nerve, and cause a painful rash around the ear or mouth. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

    Bieber had dozens of performances across the globe scheduled through March 2023.

    The superstar did not give an estimated timeline of recovery or indicate whether the "Justice" tour would ever resume.

    Covid-19 had forced two postponements even before the singer's health began suffering.
    Tags: #Justin Bieber #Justin Bieber health #Justin Bieber world tour
