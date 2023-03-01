 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Justin Bieber cancels 'Justice world tour' amid recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

Justin Bieber opened up about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that has left his face partially paralysed.

Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour had more than 125 shows scheduled in over 30 countries from May 2022 through March 2023.

Popstar Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour amid his recovery from the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition he spoke about publicly last year.

He was set to perform in the UK, France, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and the Czech Republic during the tour. All dates have been cancelled including the Asia leg of the concert.

The tour’s website assured that everyone will get their ticket refund.

“Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates,” Justice World Tour wrote on Twitter.