Justin Bieber cancels 'Justice world tour' amid recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Popstar Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour amid his recovery from the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition he spoke about publicly last year.

He was set to perform in the UK, France, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and the Czech Republic during the tour. All dates have been cancelled including the Asia leg of the concert.

The tour’s website assured that everyone will get their ticket refund.

“Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates,” Justice World Tour wrote on Twitter.

Bieber was set to perform at The O2 in London which was cancelled and ticketholders have received emails from their provider that the show was cancelled and they will automatically receive refunds in the coming days.

Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour had more than 125 shows scheduled in over 30 countries from May 2022 through March 2023. It had sold over 1.3 million tickets by July 2022.

Bieber last year cancelled his tour and opened up about the syndrome that has left him with partial facial paralysis.

In a video he shared on Instagram on June 11, he told his fans that he will have to cancel shows because of the diagnosis.

"This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now," Bieber had said.

The condition that led to Bieber's facial paralysis is a rare neurological disorder caused by the varicella zoster virus -- the same virus that causes herpes zoster and chicken pox.

"The virus that can remain dormant in a person who has had chickenpox as a child," US based National Organization for Rare Disorders said. "The reason why the virus reactivates and affects the facial nerve in Ramsay Hunt syndrome is unknown."

Signs and symptoms of the disease include drooping, paralysis and weakness on one side of the face, which leads to difficulty in eating, emoting and closing the eye.

The disorder also leads to rashes on the ear, tongue or roof of the mouth, pain in the ear and vertigo.

Rarely, symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome include dry eyes and mouth and loss of taste.