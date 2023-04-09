 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilee review: This is a visually stunning, love-hate story about the movies

Manisha Lakhe
Apr 09, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

Amazon Prime Video takes us down the rabbit hole of nostalgia and glamour with Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Sidhant Gupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Aparshakti Khurana as Binod Das/Madan Kumar in Jubilee, which released on Amazon Prime Video on April 7, 2023.

Imagine the headlines in the entertainment section of the newspaper: Roy Talkies is going to launch a new star. Defiant star wife prevented from elopement… Unknown talent shines on the silver screen… Seedy business of making movies… Long arm of the censors…

Presented by Vikramaditya Motwane, Soumik Sen, Atul Sabharwal’s Jubilee has all the glitz and glamour you would associate with the silver screen and the darkness and the seediness under the bright lights of the marquee.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood made David Lynch say that it is ‘one hell of a good revenge film’ and by episode five you will be hearing Lynch speak to you ‘in film your intuition will come into play… it is the heart and mind working together to become inner knowing.’