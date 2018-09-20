App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With Johnny English 3 set for pre-US release in India, here’s why Hollywood is banking on this strategy

Hollywood’s efforts to woo Indian audiences got fueled when 2015-release Furious 7 became the first Hollywood film to enter Rs 100 crore club in India.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

From dubbing their films in Indian local languages to roping in famous Bollywood stars, Hollywood is trying every trick in the book to penetrate the Indian film market. Releasing films in India before the US is another strategy that studios in Hollywood are banking on to expand their base in India.

After Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, that released in India two weeks prior to the US opening, British spy comedy Johnny English Strikes Again’s release too has been advanced. The film will release in India on September 28, four weeks before it opens in the US.

So why is Hollywood looking at a pre-US release in India? India is increasingly becoming a significant market for Hollywood if high revenue collections of recent releases are to be considered.

India promises revenue – thanks to its strong population, growing population of English-speaking audiences, growth in the exhibition business, and burgeoning demand for entertainment platforms. Seeing its market swelling in India, Hollywood is sowing the seeds now to see the market boom.

related news

Hollywood’s efforts to woo Indian audiences got fueled when 2015-release Furious 7 from the Fast and Furious franchise became the first Hollywood film to enter Rs 100 crore club in India. Then came along the success of The Jungle Book that made close to Rs 180 crore. This was followed by Avengers Infinity War minting Rs 280 crore and becoming the highest Hollywood grosser in India.

Film trade experts believe that India could be the next big market in Asia – maybe as big as China. This is because unlike China, where the release of foreign films is restricted, India is an open market.

Although India is an important market for Hollywood, it yet has not been able to exploit it since domestic productions still dominate the Indian territory. Studios avoid face-offs with big Bollywood ventures. In addition, home-productions get wider release as compared to international offerings, which is a deciding factor for the audience.

To avoid being the second choice for movie-goers, experts believe that Hollywood will have to continue with the strategy of releasing English films in India before the US.

Hollywood studios are timing their releases so as to suit local conditions in India – domestic releases, important sporting events, festival/holidays – instead of sticking to their global calendar.

Meanwhile, few experts are wary of the efficacy of the dual release strategy, which is not restricted to India but is a global trend which pioneered in the Chinese market. Their concerns with releasing films in Asian markets before the US is that studios run a risk of piracy. Asian countries are more prone to piracy laws being flouted.

However, it is a calculated risk. Only if the commercial gains outweigh the threat of piracy, will Hollywood studios go ahead with releasing the movie in these markets before their home ground?
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 03:31 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.