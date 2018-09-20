With Johnny English 3 set for pre-US release in India, here’s why Hollywood is banking on this strategy

From dubbing their films in Indian local languages to roping in famous Bollywood stars, Hollywood is trying every trick in the book to penetrate the Indian film market. Releasing films in India before the US is another strategy that studios in Hollywood are banking on to expand their base in India.

After Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, that released in India two weeks prior to the US opening, British spy comedy Johnny English Strikes Again’s release too has been advanced. The film will release in India on September 28, four weeks before it opens in the US.

So why is Hollywood looking at a pre-US release in India? India is increasingly becoming a significant market for Hollywood if high revenue collections of recent releases are to be considered.

India promises revenue – thanks to its strong population, growing population of English-speaking audiences, growth in the exhibition business, and burgeoning demand for entertainment platforms. Seeing its market swelling in India, Hollywood is sowing the seeds now to see the market boom.

Hollywood’s efforts to woo Indian audiences got fueled when 2015-release Furious 7 from the Fast and Furious franchise became the first Hollywood film to enter Rs 100 crore club in India. Then came along the success of The Jungle Book that made close to Rs 180 crore. This was followed by Avengers Infinity War minting Rs 280 crore and becoming the highest Hollywood grosser in India.

Film trade experts believe that India could be the next big market in Asia – maybe as big as China. This is because unlike China, where the release of foreign films is restricted, India is an open market.

Although India is an important market for Hollywood, it yet has not been able to exploit it since domestic productions still dominate the Indian territory. Studios avoid face-offs with big Bollywood ventures. In addition, home-productions get wider release as compared to international offerings, which is a deciding factor for the audience.

To avoid being the second choice for movie-goers, experts believe that Hollywood will have to continue with the strategy of releasing English films in India before the US.

Hollywood studios are timing their releases so as to suit local conditions in India – domestic releases, important sporting events, festival/holidays – instead of sticking to their global calendar.

Meanwhile, few experts are wary of the efficacy of the dual release strategy, which is not restricted to India but is a global trend which pioneered in the Chinese market. Their concerns with releasing films in Asian markets before the US is that studios run a risk of piracy. Asian countries are more prone to piracy laws being flouted.

However, it is a calculated risk. Only if the commercial gains outweigh the threat of piracy, will Hollywood studios go ahead with releasing the movie in these markets before their home ground?