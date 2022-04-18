Amber Heard and Johnny Depp engaged in mutual abuse, testifies couple's former therapist

During Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s trial for $50 million defamation suit in the US, lawyers recently presented a video deposition of Laurel Anderson, the couple's therapist who worked with them in 2015.

Anderson said both suffered childhood abuse. As a couple, they were engaged in "mutual abuse," she testified.

Heard's father beat her, Anderson said, adding, "It was a point of pride to her if she felt disrespected to initiate a fight."

Heard would also rather be in a fight with Depp than see him leave, and "would strike him to keep him there," Anderson said.

The therapist recalled a time when Heard told her that Depp "was 'stepping up,' as she would say, on a lot of drugs."

"And she slapped him because he was being incoherent and talking about being with another woman," Anderson said. She noted that Depp's mother was in the hospital at the time.

Anderson said Depp told her that Amber Heard "gave as good as she got." She also said that in at least one session in which she saw Heard alone, the actress told her that Johnny Depp hit her. She said Heard showed her bruises, both in photos and in person.

Anderson said Heard also told her that Depp at one point allegedly said, "No one likes you. You're getting fame from me. I'm falling out of love with you. You're a whore.''

Anderson also said that Heard's "jackhammer style of talking" and habit of cutting off Depp overwhelmed him.

Heard "wanted to want to divorce" but also didn't, and was still figuring out what to do, Anderson said. "She loved him. He loved her. She wasn't stupid. She knew that what they were doing wasn't healthy."

Both Depp and Heard are expected to testify at the trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court, scheduled for six weeks, along with actors Paul Bettany and James Franco and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.​