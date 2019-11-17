John Abraham's ‘Pagalpanti’ to take a route similar to his comedy hits Welcome Back and Housefull 2

After playing a series of intense roles one film after another, John Abraham is finally letting his hair down with Pagalpanti.

For the actor, this Anees Bazmi-directed film could be a whiff of fresh air, considering the heavy duty drama that he has been a part of in films like Batla House, Romeo Akbar Walter, Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran to name a few.

As has been the trend followed by Akshay Kumar as well, Abraham is mixing it up with an out and out fun-filled entertainer in the middle of films that carry a strong patriotic flavour.

Each of his last four releases have seen some degree of success at least, and barring Romeo Akbar Walter, which enjoyed just a fair run, the rest have been clean hits.

However, taking a break from such films that required him to turn on the intensity, it is time for Abraham to loosen up with Pagalpanti.

In fact, the film takes the actor into the same zone that made Welcome Back and Housefull 2 major successes.

It is similar to Welcome Back in terms of stage and setting as director Bazmee too is common. This is not all, as Anil Kapoor -- a regular in Welcome series -- returns to the fold too. The makers have not even tried to conceal the Welcome influence into the proceedings, with the theme music finding a place in Pagalpanti too.

Abraham is not new to comedy though. His Housefull 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala and Sajid Khan was a good success as well, with the film turning out to be the first Rs 100 crore club success for the actor. A multi-starrer, with regulars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, Housefull 2 saw Abraham bringing on his comic timing all over again after Garam Masala. In that film too, he had Akshay Kumar for company.

As for Pagalpanti, he has Arshad Warsi -- another supremely gifted comic actor for company. A common factor in Golmaal and Dhamaal series, Warsi is a huge asset to the film and if promos are any indication, there is good camaraderie on display between the two actors.

As is the case with any good comedy, it is all about the timing, especially when the two actors are bouncing off on each other. In case of Pagalpanti, as the name suggests, there is a lot of madness on display and Abraham is expected to make the most of it.

By the look of things, Pagalpanti could turn out to be another family entertainer success this year. As was seen recently, Housefull 4 turned into a Rs 200 crore club success on the basis of audience word of mouth. Now Abraham and team would be hoping for the audience to give them a thumbs-up as well once Pagalpanti hits the screens on November 22.