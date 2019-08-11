App
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

John Abraham set for his biggest film opening with 'Batla House' on Independence Day

Last year, Abraham's Satyameva Jayate had released on August 15 making around Rs 20 crore on the first day

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Batla House film poster (Image: Twitter/@TheJohnAbraham)
Batla House film poster (Image: Twitter/@TheJohnAbraham)

For over a decade and a half since Jism (2003)’s release and having cemented his place in the industry, John Abraham is arriving with his most ambitious film till date -- Batla House.

Playing DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in this partly fictionalised tale, which is based on the real life Batla House encounter that had taken place in Delhi in 2008, Abraham would be seen in a mature no-nonsense affair.

While the promo of this Nikkhil Advani-directed film met with a very good all-round response, enticing the audience, Nora Fatehi’s performance in the 'Saaki Saaki' song ensures good traction from the masses as well. The dramatic action thriller indeed looks like a good entertainer in the offering and what further works in favour of Batla House is its Independence Day arrival.

August 15 is a big day for any film's release. Last year, when Abraham's own Satyameva Jayate had released, it had netted around Rs 20 crore on the first day. In fact, between Satyameva Jayate and Akshay Kumar's Gold, the box office had turned richer by over Rs 45 crore -- a major record back then.

Now, Bollywood is expecting the record to break with Batla House releasing alongside Mission Mangal -- yet again an Akshay Kumar starrer. While we wait to see how big the day turns out does to be, both films are expecting big openings.

Talking about Batla House, Abraham pretty much seems set to enjoy the highest opening ever of his career -- be it as a solo lead or a multi-starrer. So far, six of his films have entered the double digit score. In fact, four of these six films have either been sequels or franchise affairs, case in point being Race 2, Welcome Back, Housefull 2 or Shootout at Wadala. The only two standalone films have been Dishoom and Satyameva Jayate -- latter incidentally being his biggest ever.

While it is a given that the collections of Race 2 would be surpassed in a jiffy, the challenge would be to edge past Satyameva Jayate. Of course, there is very good confidence amongst distributors and exhibitors, especially the ones releasing the film at single screen theatres. Hence, there is good showcasing being reserved for Batla House. However, that also evens out from the fact that Mission Mangal is a much sought after film as well which means it is going to be ‘battle royale’ at the box office with everything getting divided between the two biggies.

No wonder, all eyes are on this Thursday will be on how Batla House fares at the box office. If the film indeed manages to breach past the Rs 20 crore-mark, it would not only be a huge win right at the onset but also a personal victory for Abraham who would end up making it big two years in a row on Independence Day arrival.

Biggest opening days of John Abraham starrers:

Satyameva Jayate: Rs 20 crore
Race 2: Rs 15.1 crore
Welcome Back: Rs 14.3 crore
Housefull 2: Rs 13.7 crore
Dishoom: Rs 11 crore

Shootout at Wadala: Rs 10.1 crore

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)

First Published on Aug 11, 2019 10:16 am

