John Abraham gets his due as Batla House emerges his biggest solo grosser, goes past Satyameva Jayate

Over a decade in the industry, and John Abraham is truly getting his due as a star actor -- critical acclaim as well as commercial returns.

His latest release Batla House has emerged as a solid hit at the box office in two weeks flat and, in the process, has turned out to be his biggest grosser till date as a solo lead. While last year's release Satyameva Jayate had held this record with Rs 90 crore coming in, 2019 has been bright for John Abraham with Batla House turning out to be even bigger, what with Rs 90 crore milestone surpassed.

For an actor who started his career with Jism and was known for his action image after the success of Dhoom, John Abraham has indeed come a long way in the years gone by. While he was delivering successes in the form of Housefull 2, Race 2 and Welcome Back, there was quite some credibility that he gained as an actor when Madras Cafe released. The Shoojit Sircar-directed film challenged him as an actor and John too lapped up the opportunity by delivering a career-best performance.

This was just the start of things to come because while films like Force and Force 2 were relying on action galore, there was a new side of his acting persona that was seen in Parmanu - The Story of Pokharan. As a producer and an actor, John Abraham went all out to make sure that first and foremost, the film saw a good release (it had to fight its own battle due to production rights issues) and then audiences loved it as well. The results were there to be seen as it turned out to be John Abraham's biggest solo grosser till then.

This was followed by an out-and-out masala flick Satyameva Jayate and its opening of over Rs 20 crore shook the industry as it challenged none less than Akshay Kumar's Gold. The Milap Zaveri directed film reached Rs 90 crore in quick time and just missed out on entering the Rs 100 crore Club.

In case of Batla House too, it could well have been a breeze towards the century mark if not for the arrival of Saaho, which has ended up occupying a large chunk of screens. With audience attention divided as well, the film would struggle to enter the Rs 100 crore Club. However, the good news for all involved with the Nikkhil Advani directed film is that it has fetched appreciation from all quarters with John Abraham being seen in a new light altogether.

As an actor, he played his age in the crime drama which amalgamated fact with fiction. In a mature part of a senior cop, he got the emotional dilemma bang on for screen, something that is bound to be noticed by the award organizers by the end of the year.

In fact before the close of year, John Abraham would also be seen in madcap comedy Paagalpanti, which has Anees Bazmee at the helm of affair. Last time when the trio of John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazmee came together for Welcome Back, the film just missed the century mark by a whisker. However, if insider reports are anything to go by, Paagalpanti is miles ahead in terms of the entertainment quotient, which means John Abraham would close 2019 with yet another biggie to his name.