John Abraham gets aggressive, adds Ek Villain 2 to his impressive line-up of films ahead

John Abraham is turning out to be more aggressive than ever before. If he already has three films lined up for release in a space of just 100 days [Mumbai Saga, Attack, Satyameva Jayate 2], there is more on the anvil. He has just signed Ek Villain 2 as well. That would make it four action-packed films one after another, an enviable line-up, to say the least.

Not that the hunky actor is not used to such aggressive approach towards his film releases. Last year too, he had three releases to his name, Romeo Akbar Walter, Batla House and Pagalpanti. The year before, he released Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate, both turning out to be successful at the box office.

Except for Pagalpanti, all his films are dramatic-action packed affairs and this is one genre where he is expected to excel each time around whenever he comes on screen.

Ek Villain 2 is the latest addition to this repertoire of films that John Abraham is building up.

For starters, this is the first time ever that the actor is working with filmmaker Mohit Suri, who just delivered a decent success with Malang. The director has made films across genres, be it drama, romance, horror, thriller or action, and his biggest grosser till date is Ek Villain. The Ekta Kapoor production was a mix of all the genres (except for the quintessential horror element) and now the team is coming back with Ek Villain 2, it is expected that audiences would be presented what they are expecting out of the franchise.

As for John Abraham, he would be spearheading the film this time around with his towering presence bound to make Ek Villain 2 bigger and better. One just waits to see the kind of author backed part that has been written for him in Ek Villain 2 as it would be quite interesting to see him in a grey avtar. Of later, the actor has done quite a few films with a patriotic flavor to them and hence a characterization which allows him to walk on the edge would be a welcome change.

Meanwhile, there is a trio of releases that would keep his fans and followers happy in months to come.

Mumbai Saga has the actor play a solid part all over again and considering the fact that he reuniting with his Shootout at Wadala director Sanjay Gupta, one can expect fireworks. Attack is further special for the actor since he is not just acting in the film but also producing it. With the film, he is giving break to newcomer director Lakshya Raj Anand. Word in the town is that ultra-stylish and never-seen-before would rule the roost in this action-packed affair, which is set to arrive on the weekend of Independence Day.

As for Satyameva Jayate 2, it doesn't take rocket science to figure out what director Milap Zaveri would have in store for the actor. Posters of the film have already set the tune for what lies ahead and the Gandhi Jayanti release will only help the cause further.

No wonder, John Abhraham is enjoying his aggressive times ahead. With Mumbai Saga, Attack, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Ek Villain 2 already in the pipeline and a couple of more announcements on the anvil, there would be a lot more of John that would be seen on the big screen in months to come.