Jhund review: Amitabh Bachchan and the ghetto

Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Barse, the school sports teacher in Nagpur who started Slum Soccer, an NGO, to tap into the power of football to engage teenagers and children.

Journalism as well as cinema have often recognised the power of community sport like football and cricket, and individual sports like boxing and wrestling, to empower the invisible and the insulated - those whom inclusivity and mass progress have consistently eluded. About two decades ago, Vijay Barse, a school sports teacher in Nagpur started an NGO called Slum Soccer to tap into the power of football to engage teenagers and children mired in inexhaustible loops of petty crimes and cheap addictions.

The biopic on Vijay Barse is out this Friday, and it is a raucous, rip-roaring sports drama by the director of the hit Marathi film Sairat (2016). This is Nagraj Manjule’s first Hindi feature film, and like most of his earlier work including the Fandry (2013), it is a soul-stirring film about caste, identity and young love.

Jhund, too, is concerned with individuals who can’t find wings to transcend systemic rot and exclusionary policies. The film is made like a masala potboiler, without ever losing track of its gaze on the milieu and its malaises. The themes—the inescapability of poverty, the loss of innocence, the endless cycle of violence—are heavy; the direction is anything but.

Midway through the film, Manjule—whose visual language has cinematic flourishes without deliberate beautifying the downbeat pallor and cacophonous beats of his gritty canvasses; in this case, a slum adjoining a private school campus and spruced-up neighbourhoods of Nagpur—gives us a wide top shot of the manicured playground of the school in which a uniformed boy is kicking a football, alongside a makeshift football ground bang at the heart of the slum where barefoot boys are kicking a faded football, faded screams of joy accenting their square. This juxtaposition is most of Indian city life in a pedestrian but eloquent visual capsule.

Manjule is one of few new Indian directors invested with the idea of seeing and feeling outside of middle class and wealthy India—into the faultlines where life isn’t, most of the time, about rewards, choices, chances and economic mobility. Manjule is also deeply interested in the way caste defines Indian life, and the down-by-law motley crew of Jhund represents those who fall into those faultiness both by birth and because of circumstances.

The team that’s the heart of Jhund is of course a design by Vijay Barse (Amitabh Bachchan). He lives in Nagpur close to a slum known for all that slums are known for—in every way, a colony of outcasts. After he retires from his school duties as a sports coach, he decides to pay Rs 500 to boys aged roughly from less than 10 to 18 and two girls to entice them to play football. Finally, a team forms, and a football ground takes form, resembling primitive, functional soccer grounds of Brazil’s favelas. A national tournament materialises. The lives of the players begin to change radically, empowering them with the choice to perform, win and be visible to the world. Soon, the jhund—which loosely translates to a troop of combatants—is on their way to the World Homeless Soccer Championship, albeit with numerous hurdles along the way. Barse, whose wife is a tacit support to his unconventional methods, is later joined by his son, a Columbia University graduate earlier known to resent his father’s activist zeal.

Bachchan’s performance as the mentor and catalyst does not rest on oratorial pep talks. Barse does not egg on, he listens, acts and transmutes unfavourable circumstances into opportunities. He towers over his boys, and yet is one of them. Refreshingly, Manjule does not tap into Bachchan’s signature tropes and instead extracts subtle gestures and expressions from the great actor. Bachchan lives up to the demand of economical acting with ease and relish. By the end of the performance, we root for the team first, and then the man who made their rise and shifts possible.

The lead pair of Sairat, Rinku Rajguru and Aakash Thosar, have small roles, but the entire cast of the players, known by names such as Don, Angel, Babu, Chotu, Butler and Hitler, are non-actors endowed with their own signature traits and vibes. The inspired non-actor casting reminiscent of the cast of City of God (2002), the Brazilian crime drama set in Rio De Janeiro’s urban margins, helps Manjule design an emotionally-charged and provocative docu-drama sequence in which the footballers narrate their backstories in an informal congregation at Barse’s home.

The players in the film are non-actors, endowed with their own signature traits and vibes.

The dialogues, mostly in a street-style, Mumbaiyya/Nagpuri Hindi, have an authentic snap and crackle. Yet, in keeping with the film’s massy, commercial style, the humour isn’t lost on the audience. Street fashion is on full display, too—in all its over-the-top, chintzy glory, especially in a classically-paced photo finish game against the adjoining private school team when the jhund appears in tattered boots, bandanas, fluorescent shirts, torn denims and faux-gothic accessories simply because it is their day to show off on the field. It is a moving ode to street life—lives looked at sensitively, without couching the humour inherent in this jhund’s unstoppable energy. The cast is mammoth and a few performances are stand-outs. In the role of Don or Ankush Masram, Ankush Gedam is a natural at bringing out the emotional impulsiveness as well as tenacious reserves of a young man with passion and dreams who is hard-pressed for second chances.

Like Sairat, the community Manjule engages with are Dalit followers of B.R. Ambedkar, with him playing a role himself, as a big shot who throws cash at Don and his brood for celebrations at Ambedkar Jayanti. Ambedkar is an ironic, and at the same time, messianic presence in the film. The politics never fades; it is Manjule’s singular achievement that the human tragedies, frailties and eccentricities rise above all that “Jai Bhim’ slogans can muster.

Jhund is a grainy and porous love story between the human spirit and its all-too-common adversaries.

Jhund releases in theatres on Friday, March 3