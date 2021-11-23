Jessica Simpson's “unrecognisable version” of herself comes with an important message

Jessica Simpson shared a photo of herself from November 2017. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by jessicasimpson)

Jessica Simpson, American singer and actor, recently shared on “unrecognisable version” of herself when she was battling alcoholism. Marking four years of sobriety, she shared a photo of herself from November 2017.

She is in a pink sweatshirt and a pair of pink sweatpants, sitting on a cushion and pondering.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” the 41-year-old wrote in her Instagram post.

“Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted.”

She has spoken about alcohol abuse, battling addiction and sexual abuse in her memoir, “Open Book”.

Earlier this year, she published an essay, titled “Take the lead”, on Amazon Original Stories, where she reflected on motherhood, self-acceptance, and overcoming her fears to take the lead in her own life.

Jessica Simpson rose to fame as a teen pop star with her debut album "Sweet Kisses" in 1999. She became a household name after starring in a TV reality show with then new husband Nick Lachey, a member of the boy band 98 Degrees. The pair divorced after three years of marriage, in 2006.

She went on to star in the 2005 film version of "The Dukes of Hazzard" and re-invented herself as a country singer in 2008.

Simpson launched her "Jessica Simpson Collection" of clothing, handbags and shoes in 2007. The clothing line made $750 million in 2010, according to New York Magazine.

She lives with her husband Eric Johnson, whom she married in 2014, and her three children.