Oscar winner Jessica Chastain watched ‘RRR’. Her response

Jan 07, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

Epic saga 'RRR' is in the running for three major awards -- Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe.

'RRR', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, is flying high globally. It is on one Academy Awards shortlist, BAFTA longlist and has secured two Golden Globe nominations.

The film's stunning cinematic and musical experience has made it an international favourite. Among those who watched and enjoyed the film is American actor Jessica Chastain.

Chastain, winner of 2022's Best Actress Oscar for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', said watching 'RRR' was "such a party".

 

 

RRR is in the running for "Best Film" (non-English) BAFTA and Golden Globe awards. The song "Naatu Naatu" is nominated for Best Original Song Golden Globe and is also on the Academy's Music shortist.

Rolling Stone described the track, featuring lead actors NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, as a "Gene Kelly number dialed up to superhuman levels.”