Oscar winner Jessica Chastain watched ‘RRR’. Her response

'RRR', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, is flying high globally. It is on one Academy Awards shortlist, BAFTA longlist and has secured two Golden Globe nominations.

The film's stunning cinematic and musical experience has made it an international favourite. Among those who watched and enjoyed the film is American actor Jessica Chastain.

Chastain, winner of 2022's Best Actress Oscar for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', said watching 'RRR' was "such a party".

RRR is in the running for "Best Film" (non-English) BAFTA and Golden Globe awards. The song "Naatu Naatu" is nominated for Best Original Song Golden Globe and is also on the Academy's Music shortist.

Rolling Stone described the track, featuring lead actors NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, as a "Gene Kelly number dialed up to superhuman levels.”

'RRR' released on March 25, 2022 across 10,000 screens globally. It was the third highest-grossing Indian movie, with Rs 1,111 crore in global box office collections. It is an epic saga set in pre-independence India and is based on two real-life Indian revolutionaries. Experts said the film succeeded in striking a chord with the audience. "It was not just the visual effects of the film that made RRR so big," trade analyst Girish Johar told Moneycontrol. "With just VFX, we cannot match Hollywood. We are almost a century behind in terms of VFX and CGI (computer-generated imagery). But it is the emotional connect, Indian roots in the story that worked for RRR." Others commented that OTT release helped the film become a global movement. RRR's distributors said the film had the power to break barriers and entertain global audiences, which is why it was presented in many Indian and global languages. Also read: Why RRR is the first Indian film to bag two Golden Globe nominations

