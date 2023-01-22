 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Avengers' actor Jeremy Renner broke over 30 bones in snow plow accident

AFP
Jan 22, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Actor Jeremy Renner spent more than two weeks in the hospital after a giant 14,000-lb (six-ton) vehicle rolled onto him as he was clearing snow from his driveway.

Jeremy Renner is a two-time Oscar nominated actor.

Actor Jeremy Renner -- perhaps best known as Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe films -- said Saturday he broke more than 30 bones when he was run over by his own snow plow at his Nevada home on New Year's Day.

The "Avengers" star spent more than two weeks in the hospital after the giant 14,000-lb (six-ton) vehicle rolled onto him as he was clearing a driveway.

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," the 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram, thanking fans for their messages of support.

He posted a photo of himself lying on a medical bed, hands clenched at the chest, while a man is holding up his leg, bent at the knee.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," Renner wrote. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."