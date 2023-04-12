Jennifer Lopez is a deadly assassin protecting her daughter in Netflix's 'The Mother'. Watch trailer

Jennifer Lopez in Netflix's "The Mother". (Image: @Netflix/Twitter)

Jennifer Lopez is making a triumphant return to her action-packed roots in the upcoming Netflix movie “The Mother”. Directed by Niki Caro, the movie is set to be one of Netflix's biggest releases of the year, slated to hit screens in May. Lopez is set to star as a former assassin who left her old life behind to protect her 12-year-old daughter. However, when her daughter is kidnapped many years later, she must come out of hiding and re-enter her life to save her. Along the way, she faces numerous challenges and dangerous situations, where she has to use her killer instincts to survive and protect her daughter.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Years ago, a deadly assassin was forced to go on the run, which forced her to give up her only daughter. Years later, the female assassin returns in order to protect her daughter from some extremely dangerous men.” The movie features a star-studded cast, including Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael García Bernal.

This is not the first time Jennifer Lopez has played a character that is willing to do anything to protect her daughter. In the 2002 movie “Enough”, she played a terrified mother who went to extreme lengths to protect her daughter from her abusive husband. In “The Mother”, Lopez once again finds herself protecting her daughter, but this time she is not necessarily the “good guy”. She plays a killer who is ready to use all of her skills to protect her daughter, even if it means resorting to violence.

“The Mother” explores the bond between a mother and daughter and the lengths that a mother will go to protect her child.

Watch the trailer here:

As well as starring in the movie, Lopez is also a producer, alongside Misha Green, Andrea Berloff, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon and Marc Evans. Molly Allen executive produces.

Lopez is known for her multi-talented skills as a singer, dancer and actor, and she has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. She has won numerous awards for her performances, including the Billboard Music Award, MTV Video Music Award and People's Choice Award. Her performance in the 2019 crime drama “Hustlers” was highly praised, and many believed that she was snubbed at the Oscars.

With “The Mother”, Lopez is set to once again showcase her acting skills and prove that she is the queen of Hollywood. The movie promises to be an action-packed thriller with a heartwarming message, making it the perfect Mother’s Day weekend watch.