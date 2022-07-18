English
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16.

    July 18, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021.

    Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend in Las Vegas, 18 years after their first romance failed, court records showed.

    The couple tied the knot Saturday, according to a marriage license they filed in Clark County, Nevada, that was seen by AFP.

    It lists the parties to the nuptials as Affleck, Benjamin Geza and Lopez, Jennifer and gives the latter's "new name" as Affleck, Jennifer.

    The pair -- he is 49 and she is 52 -- first met on the set of the widely panned movie "Gigli" in 2002.

    They became a media sensation as they dated but postponed their planned 2003 nuptials, then announced their relationship was over in early 2004.

    "Bennifer" -- the couple's public nickname from their first highly publicized relationship -- set the internet alight last year when photos of them together again began circulating.

    Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement in April.

    Lopez posted a video of herself appearing emotional and admiring a green ring in her newsletter, "On The JLo." US media reported that the ring was an emerald-cut pale green diamond.

    This is the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Affleck.

    Lopez discussed her renewed relationship with Affleck in an interview with People in February.

    "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," she said.

    Lopez was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

    Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner and they are the parents of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

    The gossip news outlet TMZ said the couple have been "seemingly inseparable" since they got back together, shopping together for a house and sometimes bringing their kids along.

    TMS said that last month Lopez's car was seen outside a huge mansion in Beverly Hills, with several moving trucks outside it and also at each of their current homes.

    Of the wedding, TMZ put it this way: "They did it like a couple of kids looking to elope, saying "I do" out in the desert."
