Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again. See her green-hued diamond ring

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021

It’s official! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again nearly two decades after they parted ways. Jennifer Lopez announced the engagement in her fan newsletter, On The JLO, sharing a glimpse of her green diamond ring. She also teased the announcement in an Instagram video, saying “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” before asking fans to head over to her newsletter.



Congratulations to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on getting engaged.

1st Engagement 2nd Engagement

Ring. Ring. pic.twitter.com/HHpDbPA4SK — TV Fanatic (@TvKhaleesi) April 9, 2022

According to Page Six , Jennifer shared a short video in her newsletter which shows her gazing at her diamond ring as music plays in the background. She did not put anything in words - but she didn’t have to. Fans were quick to connect the dots and social media was buzzing with news of ‘Bennifer 2.0’ in no time.

Jennifer’s engagement ring features a green-hued diamond set in a silver band. According to People magazine, the singer and actor had opened up about the significance of the colour green in an earlier newsletter. "I always say the color green is my lucky color," she had written.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, had first started dating in 2002. When Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer at the time, he did it with a ring that reportedly cost $2.5 million.

In 2003, however, the couple postponed their engagement before eventually calling it off the following year - blaming the breakup on the pressures of living under constant scrutiny of paparazzi.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the Hollywood stars said in their 2003 joint statement.

After calling off the engagement in 2004, Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony the same year. Ben Affleck, meanwhile, married Jennifer Garner in 2005. Both marriages ended in divorce, and Bennifer - as they have been christened - rekindled their romance in 2021.





