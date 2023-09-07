Jawan may collect Rs 65 crore on opening day, says Elara Capital's Karan Taurani

Jawan's collection will also depend on word of mouth, Taurani said

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is expected to garner approximately Rs 65 crore on its opening day of September 7, said Elara Capital's Karan Taurani while speaking with Moneycontrol about the multistarrer's release and its impact on PVR shares.

Jawan's collection will also depend on word of mouth, Taurani said, while adding that the change in the type of Hindi content is going to drive the impact on multiplexes.

The movie Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, surpassed Rs 400 crore in box-office collections, reaching a total of Rs 426.20 crore in just 15 days since its release, Taurani added.

The film made Rs 284.63 crore in the first week and Rs 134.47 crore in the second week.

Profitability maybe highest in the Q2FY24 post-COVID era. Performance of upcoming big budget movies like Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas will be a key monitorable, the analyst added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all set to break box office records on its opening day, and perhaps even the opening weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the morning shows for the Hindi version registered 46 percent occupancy, which is only expected to grow over the course of the day.

Morning show occupancy on opening day was 43 percent, while the NCR region registered occupancy of 42 percent. Kolkata saw the best morning occupancy in the nation at 66 percent, while Hyderabad had 62 percent occupancy.