Watch: Javed Akhtar sings along with Pak actor Ali Zafar at get-together in Lahore

No amount of differences can affect art. Music, art, love all transcend boundaries and a display of this was caught on camera as poet Javed Akhtar jammed and sang along with actor-singer Ali Zafar in a get together in Pakistan.

A retired businessman Haroun Rashid shared the video of Akhtar on Twitter explaining why he was there in Pakistan.

“Such a rare pleasure and a privilege to have an evening of music and poetry with our brothers and sisters from across the border. The master Javed Akhtar Sahib in Lahore-it doesn’t get better than this” he wrote.

Watch the video, viral with over 1.3 million views, here:

“The Indian maestro is here for a poetry festival and was at a friends house for the evening. A rare treat,” Rashid told one of the commenters who asked what occasion prompted Akhtar to be in Lahore.

In the video, Akhtar is seen sitting, surrounded by many people at what seems like the backyard of someone’s bungalow.

An unidentified woman is seen sitting at Akhtar's feet as she proceeds to what seems like wipe of a tear as she listened to the music. Sitting at his feet and next to the woman was Adeel Hashimi, an actor and renowned poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz's grandson.

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

All the cinema (and sequels) we have to look forward to in 2023 Ali Zafar sings the song “Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main”, a Hindi song sung by Kishore Kumar and written by Akhtar for the 1984 film Mashaal. Zafar also retweeted the video and wrote: “It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected. Akhtar was attending the Faiz Literary Festival of Lahore.

Moneycontrol News