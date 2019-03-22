App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 08:56 PM IST

Javed Akhtar shocked to find his name on 'PM Narendra Modi' credits

The first trailer of the Omung Kumar-directed biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, featuring Vivek Oberoi in the lead, released on March 20.

Image : Facebook
Image : Facebook
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on March 22 said he has not written any song for Vivek Oberoi-starrer "PM Narendra Modi" and he is shocked to find his name in the credits of the film's trailer.

The 74-year-old writer shared a photo of the credits, where his name appears alongside other lyricists Prasoon Joshi, Sameer, Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay, Sardaraa,Parry G and Lavraj.

His post was retweeted by his wife, veteran actor Shabana Azmi.

The first trailer of the Omung Kumar-directed biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, featuring Oberoi in the lead, released on Wednesday.

The film, which also features Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab and Prashant Narayanan, releases on April 5 countrywide.
