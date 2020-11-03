172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|javed-akhtar-files-defamation-suit-against-kangana-ranaut-report-6062111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 10:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Javed Akhtar files defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut: Report

The complaint against Kangana Ranaut was reportedly filed over the statements she made at an interview alleging that Javed Akhtar had summoned her to his residence and threatened her against spilling the beans about her affair with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Moneycontrol News
Lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal defamation suit against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for making multiple statements that hurt his public image. The defamation suit was filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri in Mumbai, reported India Today.

The complaint against Kangana Ranaut was reportedly filed over the statements she made at an interview alleging that Javed Akhtar had summoned her to his residence and threatened her over her alleged affair with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

The veteran lyricist alleged that she had dragged his name unnecessarily into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case several times.

He has sought a defamation case under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code be registered against Ranaut. The first hearing of the case would be on December 3. Javed Akhtar is yet to verify in court that the complaint was filed by him and his lawyer Niranjan Mundargi has refused to divulge any details.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 10:56 pm

