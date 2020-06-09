Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl to stream directly on Netflix, skip theatre release

After Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will skip theatre release and release directly on OTT.

Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl which was supposed to release in theatres on March 13 was pushed to a later date due to the coronavirus scare and theatres shutting down.

The business case — or lack of it — of releasing movies on OTT platforms

Janhvi had shared on her Instagram account the new release date according to which the film was scheduled to release on April 24. However, the COVID-19 outbreak led to more lockdowns and theatres remain shut even now.

The makers of the Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl like many others have taken the direct OTT route to release the film. The rights of the film have been bought by Netflix which will release the film soon.

Are OTT premieres of Gulabo Sitabo, Ghoomketu setting the trend for more direct-to-digital releases?

With theatres showing no signs of restarting business soon, many films have opted for digital premieres. Along with Gulabo Sitabo which will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 and Ponmagal Vandhal which started streaming from May 12, many films like Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ghoomketu skipped theatrical release and took the direct OTT way.

Last month, Amazon Prime Video had shared their content lineup which had many direct-to-digital releases.

Amazon Prime, after Gulabo Sitabo, announces several other direct-to-digital releases

Along with Hindi films, there is a slew of new regional releases that Prime Video is offering on its platform. This includes Keerthy Suresh-starrer Tamil-Telugu venture Penguin which will stream from June 19, Kannada film Law which will release on June 26 and French Biryani, another Kannada film which will be launched on July 24.

The release date for Malayalam movie Sufiyum Sujatayum, which will also premiere on Prime Video, is yet to be announced.

INOX warns of retributive measures against direct OTT releases

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

While announcing the new content slate, Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager - Amazon Prime Video India had said that the platform will give a large global release footprint to the newly-announced films that have skipped the theatrical release.