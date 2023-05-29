Jane Fonda throws award at winning director at Cannes Film Festival. Watch

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Jane Fonda presented the Palme d'Or to Justine Triet.

Jane Fonda, veteran Hollywood actor, flung the Palme d'Or award at a French director on stage at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, catching everyone off guard.

Fonda, 85, presented the prestigious award to French director Justine Triet for the film "Anatomie d'une Chute" (Anatomy of a Fall) during the closing ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes in southern France. After making her acceptance speech, the filmmaker forgot the award, which is a scroll of paper, on the podium and began waking out.

Jane Fonda, who was standing behind Triet, tapped her lightly on the shoulder to remind her to take her award. When she did not notice it and walked away, Fonda flung the scroll at her. The hilarious moment has been captured on camera and is viral on social media.



Merci Jane Fonda qui lance dans le dos de Justine Triet, son prix oubli sur le pupitre aprs son discours politise. pic.twitter.com/3Pf79L4lEw

— Seb ! (@seb_a_volonte) May 27, 2023

The acting legend recalled the first time she came to Cannes in 1963.

"There were no women directors competing at that time and it never even occurred to us that there was something wrong with that," Fonda said.

"We have come a long way."

Justine Triet is only the third woman to win the Palme d'Or – the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival - with her gripping and icy film. She co-wrote the film with her partner Arthur Harari, an actor and director.

She used her acceptance speech to slam the government of President Emmanuel Macron for the "shocking" way it imposed a law increasing the retirement age in France.

There were a record seven women among the 21 entries competing at Cannes this year, and many featured complex female characters.