Jennifer Aniston's tribute to James Michael Tyler aka Gunther with iconic 'Friends' scene

“Friends would not have been the same without you," Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram, in a tribute to James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther.

Shylaja Varma
October 25, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Jennifer Aniston shared a clip from the series finale of Friends. (Image credit: Screenshot from video shared on Instagram by @jenniferaniston.)

Actor Jennifer Aniston paid a moving tribute to her Friends co-star James Michael Tyler aka “Gunther”, who died on Sunday after battling cancer. He was 59. Fans of the iconic sitcom often referred to Tyler as the seventh Friend.

Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed,” Jennifer Aniston posted on Instagram along with a clip of a scene from Friends where Gunther professes his love for Rachel Green, Aniston’s character.

James Michael Tyler, who played the barista at the fictional Central Perk café, was the most frequently recurring guest star on the series. Over the 236 episodes, Tyler appeared in 150 of them.

In the clip shared by Aniston from the series finale, Gunther musters the courage to express his feelings for Rachel. “I know you’re leaving tonight, but I just have to tell you … I love you. I don’t know if that changes your plans at all, but i thought you should know,” he tells her.

Surprised, an emotional Rachel replies, "Gunther, I love you too, probably not in the same way but I do. And when I am in a café having coffee or when I see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I’ll think of you. She than plants a kiss on Gunther’s cheeks.

James Michael Tyler, who was diagnosed with advanced prostrate cancer in 2018, died at his Los Angeles home, news agency Associated Press reported.

Tyler did not have a line of dialogue on Friends until he had made 33 appearances on the show, according to the 2019 book, Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era," by Saul Austerlitz.
Tags: #friends #gunther #james michael tyler #Jennifer Aniston
